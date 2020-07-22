Tweet-based article

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Was Wrong to Bet on Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Claims

News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 08:09
Yuri Molchan
Peter Schiff has called Bitcoin the slowest horse in the race, referring to Paul Tudor Jones, while another big crypto critic from Bloomberg TV also took a jab at Bitcoin
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Major Bitcoin antagonist Peter Schiff has tweeted that the billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, who recently allocated around two percent of his portfolio to Bitcoin, was wrong to bet on BTC since it is "the slowest horse in the race."

Meanwhile, another vocal Bitcoin critic, a popular TV anchor, published a tweet saying that Bitcoin has been the only asset that has not been growing recently.

"Bitcoin will not even finish the race"

Outspoken Bitcoin hater and gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter again to criticize Bitcoin, calling it "the slowest horse in the race." This time, Schiff tagged billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, an old-school investor.

Earlier this year, in May, Jones announced that he had put around two percent of his investment portfolio into Bitcoin. Back then, the Bitcoin price had surged above the $9,800 level and the billionaire was buying into Bitcoin despite this fact. Back then, he made a positive comparison between Bitcoin now and gold in the 1970s, calling BTC "the fastest horse." Hence, Schiff's tweet about the "slowest horse."

Peter Schiff first called Bitcoin "the slowest horse" in the race of assets and then added that Bitcoin will not even finish the race. According to Schiff, Paul Tudor Jones will be much better off in the future if he now buys silver or gold/silver mining stocks.

Image via Twitter

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author praised Jones for embracing Bitcoin

As covered by U.Today previously, the renowned investment guru and author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, mentioned that Jones had entered Bitcoin as a signal for other conventional investors to follow suit.

Kiyosaki is himself a big Bitcoin fan and, unlike Peter Schiff, he now puts Bitcoin, silver and gold on opposite sides of the barricadeshe is a proponent of BTC, XAU and XAG as hedges against inflation and recession.

Related
John Bollinger on Bitcoin Price: "We Need to See Follow-Through or We'll Be Setup for Real Trouble, a Head Fake"

Bloomberg TV anchor kicks BTC

Joe Weisenthal of Bloomberg TV, another major Bitcoin critic, has taken to Twitter to suggest that these days everything (the stock market, gold and more) has been surging except for Bitcoin:

"Seems like we don't talk enough about how almost everything is surging these days except for Bitcoin."

However, on July 21, Bitcoin's price showed a rise from the $9,167 level to $9,313 (and then briefly spiked to $9,399), as per figures from CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Price Predictions
5 days ago

TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP—Has the Time Come for a Bounce Back?
Denys Serhiichuk
News
3 days ago

XRP Likely to Surge High Due to Bearish Attitude of XRP Skeptics: Top Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
19 hours ago

Ethereum (ETH) Price Looks Very Close to Breaking Out: Investor Raoul Pal
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies