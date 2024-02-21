Cardano Creator Slams Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken a decisive stance against what he perceives as a pervasive and unfounded conspiracy theory targeting XRP. In a recent online session, Hoskinson condemned the alleged narrative suggesting that Ethereum supporters manipulated the SEC into pursuing legal action against XRP.

In his latest social media post, Hoskinson reiterated his frustration with the misrepresentation of his statements, urging for a nuanced understanding of the discourse. He lamented the tendency to overlook the nuances of his arguments and cautioned against the perpetuation of baseless claims.

Again, refusal to acknowledge what I'm saying. It's a classic bait and switch. I never once commented on the ETHGATE FREE PASS. My comments are solely related to the conspiracy theory that the Ethereum community bribed the SEC to go after XRP. This is what I call a grand… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2024

Previously asserting his position, Hoskinson emphasized the need for evidence-based discourse, highlighting the lack of substantiated proof behind the conspiracy claims. He reiterated that despite years of speculation, no concrete evidence has surfaced to support the notion that Ethereum backers influenced regulatory actions against XRP .

Moreover, Hoskinson earlier clarified his statements on the "ETHGate" controversy, clarifying that his focus remains solely on debunking the theory of Ethereum's involvement in SEC actions against XRP.

He underscored the importance of distinguishing between different narratives, emphasizing that his remarks were not aimed at downplaying the significance of any alleged wrongdoing but rather addressing the specific accusations against Ethereum .

Throughout his communication, Hoskinson emphasized the need for rational discussion and criticized the tendency to conflate distinct issues. He labeled the purported conspiracy as a "grand conspiracy" and reiterated the importance of separating facts from conjecture.