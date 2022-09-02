Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches All-in-One Ecosystem for DeFi and NFTs

By leveraging encrypted technology, cryptocurrencies may function as an efficient transactional medium as well as an online accounting system. New coins attempt to provide a safe global ecosystem. In other words, cryptocurrency is a type of digitally encrypted currency.

Image by Freepic

Several possibilities remain in the bear market. However, when a fresh chance emerges, you must ensure that it is worthwhile to purchase. Now is not the time to wait; now is the time to act, and the best way to get started is to look at Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not only visually appealing. It offers the potential for adorable income, cute advantages, and extremely cute means of discouraging mining and conserving the world ecology.

Ads

In a relatively short amount of time, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may give its users 100 times the glittering profit of Dogecoin (DOGE). This is as a result of Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) exclusive focus on excitement supported by facts.

A self-propagating blockchain ecosystem will be created by Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) network in the future with the support of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), which will redefine blockchain hypeship.

Image by Adobe stock

Big Eyes Coin and Big NFTs

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may provide its customers the opportunity to own NFTs in the top ten projects on the market. This is due to Big Eyes' desire to obtain an NFT Collection as one of the top ten projects. As a result, holders of these NFTs can participate in events such as Big Eyes Sushi Crew. This is a club for NFT holders exclusively.

Cuteness Overload for Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is subject to capital gains tax and even income tax. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) on the other hand, offers consumers a chance to enjoy no-tax, no-fee deals. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been preoccupied with rescuing the seas from climate change since its inception and has pledged 5% of its token to Ocean Charity for the preservation of marine life and ecosystems.

In addition to earning profits, users are helping to save the environment by donating their share; after all, even Dogecoin (DOGE) encourages users to Do Good Everyday. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) consistently compensates its user community with give-in tokens, prizes, and NFTs. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) values community.

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) Cutenomics?

There are 200,000,000,000 Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens in circulation, however 90% will be available for presale at launch. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token may provide its users with a No Buy Tax, No Sell Tax opportunity.

70% of these tokens will be available for purchase through a public presale, with the remaining 20% reserved for exchanges. 5% will go to the marketing budget. Another 5% will be clearly designated for charitable purposes. NFTs will be taxed at 10%. The initial seller will receive 4% of the proceeds, while holders will receive 5%. 1% will be donated to charity.

The no tax, no fees policy was implemented to protect users' money while they are in or out of the ecosystem. Furthermore, with the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token, users may benefit from a dynamic tax structure that includes Marketing Wallet costs, Auto Burn Functions fees, and Liquidity Provider (LP) purchase fees.

Presale: https://bigeyes.space/