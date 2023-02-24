Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 10:58
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Enormous 385% rally on Base is not what you think, and it certainly has nothing to do with Coinbase
Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Base Protocol (BASE) has seen a massive rally of over 385% in the last few days. Unfortunately, investors who drove up the price of the cryptocurrency have since discovered that they were mistaken about its relation to the recently announced Coinbase Layer 2 launch project. As a result, the price of BASE has since corrected by almost 75%.

BASE chart
Source: CoinMarketCap

The confusion began when investors mixed up the two assets and assumed that Base Protocol was in some way connected to Coinbase's Layer 2 launch. The launch was seen as a significant step forward for Coinbase, as it aims to bring faster and cheaper transactions to its platform. However, BASE has nothing to do with this project.

Investors who bought into BASE thinking it was connected to Coinbase's Layer 2 launch quickly drove up the price of the cryptocurrency, leading to a significant rally. However, the mistake was soon discovered, and the price of BASE has since corrected sharply, wiping out most of the gains.

Related
Kevin O'Leary Says Crypto Exchanges Will Keep Going to Zero Until This Happens

Despite the correction, some investors still believe that BASE could have value in the long run. The project is focused on building an asset that is pegged to the capitalization of the market. This approach is seen as potentially more stable and less volatile than traditional cryptocurrencies, which could make it an attractive investment for some.

It is worth noting that the recent confusion and subsequent correction in the price of BASE is a reminder of the importance of conducting thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency.  Coinbase's BASE Layer 2 solution does not yet have a token, hence, you cannot invest in it directly.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Founder Reacts to Rumors of Intention to Buy Media Company CNN
02/25/2023 - 10:49
Cardano Founder Reacts to Rumors of Intention to Buy Media Company CNN
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
02/25/2023 - 09:40
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
02/24/2023 - 20:14
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano Founder Reacts to Rumors of Intention to Buy Media Company CNN
Cardano Founder Reacts to Rumors of Intention to Buy Media Company CNN
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Show all