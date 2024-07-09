Base Meme Coins up by 13% Overnight: What to Know

Advertisement

Meme cryptocurrencies on Solana (SOL) and Base (BASE) blockchains are yet again among the top performing cryptos. While overall market sentiment is apathetic, both categories managed to register double-digit increases thanks to low-cap assets rallying.

In the last 24 hours, meme cryptocurrencies on Base (BASE) and Solana (SOL), two mainstream blockchains, demonstrated solid gains. Despite an almost stable market, both categories increased their aggregated cap by over 13% each.

Image by CoinGecko

Amid dozens of tracked categories, Base (BASE) meme coins represent the third-fastest-growing category, surpassed only by modular blockchains and L2s on parallelized EVM. Meme cryptos on Base (BASE) soared by over 13%, with ChompCoin (CHOMP) being the best performer, marked by 22.5% growth.

The largest meme coins on Base (BASE), Based Brett (BRETT) and Toshi (TOSHI) demonstrated minor gains. BRETT added 3% overnight, and its cap surpassed the $1.2 billion level.

TOSHI added 1% and almost reached a $90 million market cap.

A similar situation happened in the Solana (SOL) meme coin ecosystem. Its 13% growth can be attributed to low-cap rocketing. For instance, Popcat (CAT) added 11.9% in 24 hours and hit the $500 million capitalization milestone.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) lagging behind market recovery

The largest Solana (SOL) meme coin, Bonk (BONK), is up by 7%; with a $1.73 billion market cap, it is targeting a position in the top 50 largest cryptos.

At the same time, the biggest meme coins are all in the red. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 0.2%, while Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 0.1% overnight. Dogwifhat (WIF) lost its place in the top 50 after a 1.7% dropdown.

The overall cryptocurrency market is growing today. The net capitalization of the segment increased by 0.2%. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are up by 1.5% each.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains in "Fear" zone at 27/100 points, up only one point compared to its multi-year bottom, registered amid Friday's crypto carnage.