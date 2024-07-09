Advertisement
AD

    Base Meme Coins up by 13% Overnight: What to Know

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Solana (SOL) meme coins and Base (BASE) meme coins remain most trending categories as markets take breath
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 15:14
    Base Meme Coins up by 13% Overnight: What to Know
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Meme cryptocurrencies on Solana (SOL) and Base (BASE) blockchains are yet again among the top performing cryptos. While overall market sentiment is apathetic, both categories managed to register double-digit increases thanks to low-cap assets rallying.

    Meme coins on Base (BASE), Solana (SOL) posting double-digit gains: See best performers

    In the last 24 hours, meme cryptocurrencies on Base (BASE) and Solana (SOL), two mainstream blockchains, demonstrated solid gains. Despite an almost stable market, both categories increased their aggregated cap by over 13% each.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Amid dozens of tracked categories, Base (BASE) meme coins represent the third-fastest-growing category, surpassed only by modular blockchains and L2s on parallelized EVM. Meme cryptos on Base (BASE) soared by over 13%, with ChompCoin (CHOMP) being the best performer, marked by 22.5% growth.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Crucial Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Users, What It Pertains To: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Suddenly Come Back: What's Happening?

    The largest meme coins on Base (BASE), Based Brett (BRETT) and Toshi (TOSHI) demonstrated minor gains. BRETT added 3% overnight, and its cap surpassed the $1.2 billion level.

    TOSHI added 1% and almost reached a $90 million market cap.

    A similar situation happened in the Solana (SOL) meme coin ecosystem. Its 13% growth can be attributed to low-cap rocketing. For instance, Popcat (CAT) added 11.9% in 24 hours and hit the $500 million capitalization milestone.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) lagging behind market recovery

    The largest Solana (SOL) meme coin, Bonk (BONK), is up by 7%; with a $1.73 billion market cap, it is targeting a position in the top 50 largest cryptos.

    At the same time, the biggest meme coins are all in the red. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 0.2%, while Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 0.1% overnight. Dogwifhat (WIF) lost its place in the top 50 after a 1.7% dropdown.

    The overall cryptocurrency market is growing today. The net capitalization of the segment increased by 0.2%. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are up by 1.5% each.

    The Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains in "Fear" zone at 27/100 points, up only one point compared to its multi-year bottom, registered amid Friday's crypto carnage.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #BONK News #Dogwifhat WIF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Base #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:08
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image New Crypto Mining Attacks Discovered by Researchers
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:08
    New Crypto Mining Attacks Discovered by Researchers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Founder Discusses Potential $5 Million Opportunity
    Jul 9, 2024 - 15:08
    DOGE Founder Discusses Potential $5 Million Opportunity
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Base Meme Coins up by 13% Overnight: What to Know
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Unveils His Trading Secrets
    New Crypto Mining Attacks Discovered by Researchers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD