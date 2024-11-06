'Banana Time': Here's What Not to Do Now, According to Raoul Pal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Raoul Pal, a well-known investor, said that the cryptocurrency market has entered the "banana zone" after a big jump in the price of digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, recently hit a new all-time high, surpassing $75,000. The broader crypto market saw a similar increase, with the total market capitalization reaching its highest level since June at $2.46 trillion.

Pal calls this the "banana zone," which is when the price of a cryptocurrency goes up really fast and forms a kind of banana shape on the price chart. He also said that Solana (SOL) would be a key marker for this phase. If its price is above $185, it will signal that the market is entering this period of heightened activity.

Solana is currently trading at $186.56, which backs up Pal's view that the asset reflects the current risk-on sentiment on the market.

What not to do

Despite the market's strong performance, Pal advises caution. He says that the market has been struggling to gain confidence in a sustained bullish trend because there have been repeated range-bound breaches in recent months.

The expert investor thinks the current gains are a good reason to take a cautious approach to investing, rather than taking excessive risks. He says investors should be careful not to use leverage or make impulsive moves because these can lead to meaningful losses in a volatile market.

He also says investors should be ready for market pullbacks of 30% or more, especially when optimism is high. The past eight months have been good for building wealth, according to Pal, and investors should avoid unnecessary risks that could undo recent progress.