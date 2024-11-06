XRP Rockets 7% After Bitcoin Sets New Historic High: What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today's trading session on the crypto market opened extremely positively, literally marking a new historical high for the price of the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). According to the quotes of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, a new all-time high was set at $75,407.1 per BTC.

Advertisement

It is natural that against the backdrop of this action, many alternative cryptocurrencies also saw a parade of green candles on their price charts. Thus, according to the TOTAL 2 Index, which tracks the size of the total market capitalization of all altcoins, this segment of the crypto market grew by more than $55 billion in one day.

Some of this growth, of course, went to XRP as one of the most popular and largest assets on the market. The price of the seventh-most-capitalized cryptocurrency rose nearly 7%, from $0.5 to $0.543 per token.

Advertisement

What's next for XRP?

At the current moment, the popular cryptocurrency has found resistance at $0.538, where the 23-day moving average passes. If XRP continues to rise, then by analogy, the next price point where XRP could see a sell-off could be the area around $0.553, where the 50-day moving average passes.

If the XRP price does not stop here as well, then the real test for the token will be in the area of the 200-day moving average, which is now stretched out at around $0.62 per XRP. Perhaps these three price points are the most important for XRP right now, and every interested crypto enthusiast and trader should watch them closely.