BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 11:49
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular meme coin has surpassed DOME as most-traded crypto for top BSC whales, price showed brief spike
BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a tweet published by @WhaleStatsBSC tracker of wallets on the Binance Smart Chain, earlier today, Baby Doge Coin managed to flip DOME as one of the most-traded crypto assets for the largest whales on BSC (also known as BNB Chain).

The price of this popular meme coin reacted with a brief spike on the charts.

BabyDoge becomes one of most-traded tokens for whales

BSC whales are currently holding over 888 trillion BabyDoge coins worth slightly over $866,000, which comprises 0.12% of their portfolio.

On the news of the meme coin flipping DOME, its price peaked to the $0.000000000983 level. That bullish state of things did not last long, though, and by now the coin is trading at $0.000000000910.

DOME is the native token of Everdome, a metaverse that belongs to the Metahero ecosystem. It is curently ranked 2,631st on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.002315.

BabyDoge_00sfbgknp87yqe3r4rgtwe
Image via CoinMarketCap

Related
SHIB Better Make Comeback During Next Bull Run: David Gokhshtein

BabyDoge flips SHIB on this metric

As reported by U.Today recently, Baby Doge Coin has been cutting down its circulating supply at a much faster pace than the Shiba Inu community. The BabyDoge army has been burning a lot more of their meme coins compared to SHIB burns.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4,916,388,321,864 BabyDoge burned worth $4,566. As for SHIB burns, that community removed 27,939,968 evaluated at $232.2, according to data shared by Shibburn tracker.

Over the past week, BabyDoge army, including its devs, have burned 41,713,028,067,448 — the equivalent of $38,747.

On Dec. 1, a new series of massive burns started for BabyDoge. A whopping quadrillion coins were removed from circulation to begin with.

#BabyDoge #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Polygon Reveals Massive Year for DeFi in 2023 and Beyond: Details
12/21/2022 - 12:44
Polygon Reveals Massive Year for DeFi in 2023 and Beyond: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Litecoin (LTC) Goes Through 7% Recovery, Could It Be Another Golden Cross?
12/21/2022 - 12:27
Litecoin (LTC) Goes Through 7% Recovery, Could It Be Another Golden Cross?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Partner and MoneyGram Kick off New Remittance Solution: Details
12/21/2022 - 12:15
Ripple Partner and MoneyGram Kick off New Remittance Solution: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan