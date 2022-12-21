BabyDoge Price Spikes as Coin Flips DOME on Most-Traded Asset List

Popular meme coin has surpassed DOME as most-traded crypto for top BSC whales, price showed brief spike

According to a tweet published by @WhaleStatsBSC tracker of wallets on the Binance Smart Chain, earlier today, Baby Doge Coin managed to flip DOME as one of the most-traded crypto assets for the largest whales on BSC (also known as BNB Chain).

The price of this popular meme coin reacted with a brief spike on the charts.

BabyDoge becomes one of most-traded tokens for whales

BSC whales are currently holding over 888 trillion BabyDoge coins worth slightly over $866,000, which comprises 0.12% of their portfolio.

On the news of the meme coin flipping DOME, its price peaked to the $0.000000000983 level. That bullish state of things did not last long, though, and by now the coin is trading at $0.000000000910.

DOME is the native token of Everdome, a metaverse that belongs to the Metahero ecosystem. It is curently ranked 2,631st on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.002315.

BabyDoge flips SHIB on this metric

As reported by U.Today recently, Baby Doge Coin has been cutting down its circulating supply at a much faster pace than the Shiba Inu community. The BabyDoge army has been burning a lot more of their meme coins compared to SHIB burns.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 4,916,388,321,864 BabyDoge burned worth $4,566. As for SHIB burns, that community removed 27,939,968 evaluated at $232.2, according to data shared by Shibburn tracker.

Over the past week, BabyDoge army, including its devs, have burned 41,713,028,067,448 — the equivalent of $38,747.

On Dec. 1, a new series of massive burns started for BabyDoge. A whopping quadrillion coins were removed from circulation to begin with.