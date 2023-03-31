Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Scores Major Exchange Listing, Price Reacts With 33% Jump

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 15:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Top exchange Bybit celebrates listing with 32 trillion BabyDoge giveaway
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Scores Major Exchange Listing, Price Reacts With 33% Jump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Baby Doge Coin has announced its new top 10 exchange listing after leaving its community excited about what it could be. As reported, Baby Doge Coin hinted at its imminent listing on a top 10 crypto exchange.

In a recent tweet, the Baby Doge Coin team announced its listing on Bybit, the sixth largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

The Singapore-based crypto exchange holds $3 billion in assets vested by proof of reserves. 

On the CoinMarketCap crypto exchange ranking, Bybit ranks fifth largest with a 24-hour trading volume of $767 million.

It is expected that the new exchange listing will increase Baby Doge Coin's exposure to millions of users and institutions across Asia and over 160 countries.

Bybit also took to its Twitter account to celebrate the listing. According to it, Baby Doge Coin would be listed on its spot trading platform in line with a given schedule.

Related
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hints at New Top 10 Exchange Listing, Could It Be Binance?

Baby Doge Coin deposits open on March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, ahead of the actual listing on the platform on April 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

Withdrawals will be enabled on April 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. UTC. After the listing, BabyDoge will be available to users for trades via Spot Grid Bots.

32 trillion Baby Doge Coin giveaway

Bybit will also be hosting a 32 trillion Baby Doge Coin giveaway in celebration of the listing. As stated in a blog post, from March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, until April 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC, users can deposit a specified volume of Baby Doge Coin to earn from a 20 trillion BabyDoge prize pool.

In another round of promotion spanning from April 4, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC, through April 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC, users can swap a specified amount of Baby Doge Coin to earn from a 12 trillion BabyDoge prize pool.

Baby Doge Coin also announced a $500 giveaway to eligible users.

Ahead of the major listing, Baby Doge Coin soared over 35%, reaching intraday highs of $0.000000003072 before easing off some of the gains.


The price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.000000002734 at the time of writing, up 16.87% in the last 24 hours and 25.57% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

#BabyDoge
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Founder Faces Scam Allegations From Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
03/31/2023 - 15:15
Cardano Founder Faces Scam Allegations From Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shibarium Hits Major Milestone with 1 Million Total Transactions: Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
03/31/2023 - 15:00
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone with 1 Million Total Transactions: Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Binance.US Hits ATH in Trading Volume Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Details
03/31/2023 - 13:47
Binance.US Hits ATH in Trading Volume Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin