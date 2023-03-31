Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Scores Major Exchange Listing, Price Reacts With 33% Jump

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Baby Doge Coin has announced its new top 10 exchange listing after leaving its community excited about what it could be. As reported, Baby Doge Coin hinted at its imminent listing on a top 10 crypto exchange.

In a recent tweet, the Baby Doge Coin team announced its listing on Bybit, the sixth largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

Our newest exchange listing is @Bybit_Official !



Bybit is ranked #6 in the world overall



Headquartered in Singapore exposing #BabyDoge to millions of users and institutions across Asia and 160+ countries



Bybit holds over $3 billion of assets and has a proof of reserves 🔥 https://t.co/gsKs5XaUMf pic.twitter.com/evpxP8Gjwh — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) March 31, 2023

The Singapore-based crypto exchange holds $3 billion in assets vested by proof of reserves.

On the CoinMarketCap crypto exchange ranking, Bybit ranks fifth largest with a 24-hour trading volume of $767 million.

It is expected that the new exchange listing will increase Baby Doge Coin's exposure to millions of users and institutions across Asia and over 160 countries.

Bybit also took to its Twitter account to celebrate the listing. According to it, Baby Doge Coin would be listed on its spot trading platform in line with a given schedule.

Baby Doge Coin deposits open on March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, ahead of the actual listing on the platform on April 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

Withdrawals will be enabled on April 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. UTC. After the listing, BabyDoge will be available to users for trades via Spot Grid Bots.

32 trillion Baby Doge Coin giveaway

Bybit will also be hosting a 32 trillion Baby Doge Coin giveaway in celebration of the listing. As stated in a blog post, from March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. UTC, until April 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. UTC, users can deposit a specified volume of Baby Doge Coin to earn from a 20 trillion BabyDoge prize pool.

In another round of promotion spanning from April 4, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC, through April 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. UTC, users can swap a specified amount of Baby Doge Coin to earn from a 12 trillion BabyDoge prize pool.

$500 giveaway !



Celebrating our #Bybit listing ranked #5 exchange & overall our top exchange yet !



👉LISTING IS LIVE IN 4 days 👈



Mass exposure to newly developed Asian markets!



Plus our #BabyDoge burn tomorrow 🔥



To enter:

1. RT this tweet

2. Follow @BabyDogeCoin https://t.co/LJNYaVQsSj pic.twitter.com/QJRAhDUUf1 — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) March 31, 2023

Baby Doge Coin also announced a $500 giveaway to eligible users.

Ahead of the major listing, Baby Doge Coin soared over 35%, reaching intraday highs of $0.000000003072 before easing off some of the gains.



The price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.000000002734 at the time of writing, up 16.87% in the last 24 hours and 25.57% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.