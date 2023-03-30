Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hints at New Top 10 Exchange Listing, Could It Be Binance?

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 12:51
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Massive Baby Doge Coin burn also underway
The official Twitter account of Baby Doge Coin has announced a piece of breaking news: a new top 10 exchange listing will be opening this Friday.

The top 10 crypto exchanges, as given by crypto ranking platform CoinMarketCap, are Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Bybit, Bitstamp, OKX, Gate.io and then Binance.US.

Among these, Baby Doge Coin is listed on crypto exchanges OKX and Gate.io. Baby Doge Coin is yet to be added to the Coinbase roadmap, which is a list of assets the exchange has affirmatively decided to list.

This leaves the options of Binance, Kraken, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Bitstamp and then Binance.US.

Users can currently observe the BabyDoge coin's live price and trading history on Binance, but they are not able to buy, sell or trade the cryptocurrency on the platform.

The Baby Doge Coin community has been clamoring for its Binance listing for the past year, taking advantage of every chance to draw the cryptocurrency exchange's attention to its demand.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Prepares to Announce Its First Game: Details

Whether their wishes will come true will be known on Friday after the announcement is made by the Baby Doge Coin team or the exchange in view.

Massive burn action underway

A massive Baby Doge Coin burn action might be underway in the next 48 hours, according to an earlier announcement from the official Baby Doge Coin Twitter account.

The team confirmed it would burn five BabyDoge for every token burned by the community on its official burn portal, come April 1.
 
The price of Baby Doge Coin was $0.000000002166 at the time of writing, marginally down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

