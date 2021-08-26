Azuro Decentralized Betting Protocol Launches Testnet Featuring Betting Competition

Decentralized betting protocol Azuro is launching its testnet for early adopters on Aug. 26. Azuro protocol removes third-party contact between players and betting platforms by utilizing decentralized solutions. Smart contracts are being used to bring more transparency and fairness between bookmakers and players. In addition to its decentralized nature, Azuro ties each bet with NFT.

The testnet is going to be launched alongside a betting contest that will be used to test the protocol prior to the Sept. 27 launch and to incentivize protocol adoption. The community will be able to do risk-free betting and claim 100 tokens daily for registration through Telegram bot.

When users place their first 15 bets, their name will appear on the leaderboard and they will become eligible to win a prize of 6,000 USDT, 6,000 AZUR and NFT tokens. Prizes are going to be redistributed among players based on their achievements like betting success, winning combos, turnover and others.

In order to motivate players, the "First Azurian" NFT reward is presented to those who hit the minimum eligibility criteria. Receiving the title grants one access to potential future platform activities like farming and public token sales. Azuro also utilizes a referral program with a wide array of rewards for partners that bring players to the platform that make a minimum of 15 bets.

Platform CEO and co-founder Paruyr Shahbazyan is excited to welcome the first Azurians for testing, earning rewards and having fun. The platform's goal is to change the world of betting for the better.

About Azuro

Azuro betting protocol utilizes decentralized technologies and smart contracts in order to bring full transparency to betting. In order to create a better experience for users, the platform presented a liquidity provision technology for users that are willing to act as bookmakers in some way. Azuro platform also utilizes decentralized governance in order to build the best user experience possible.

The decentralized betting platform aims to become a fully community-driven environment that will create a transparent, safe and fair betting experience.