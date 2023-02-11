Axie Infinity (AXS) Introduced Eras, Here's How It Affects Game Economics

Flagship 'Play-to-Earn' platform reconsidered its economics with Eras inception: What has changed?

The team of VicTree, a platform designed to streamline and optimize income strategies in Web3 games, shared its estimations of major trends the Axie Infinity (AXS) economy sees in Season 2, which started last January.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Season 2: Dawns up, plants down

Representatives of VicTree shared a thread to cover the processes in Axie Infinity (AXS) gaming world in Season 2, an in-game epoch that started in mid-January 2023.

Season 2 of @AxieInfinity introduced a new concept called "Eras".



Now that we've entered the "Final Era" let's see how the marketplace reacted to these balance changes.



Spoiler Alert: There are more balanced sales at 🟰 prices! 🚀😍 — VicTree (@Smartalecc5) February 10, 2023

In Season 2, the concept of Eras was introduced. Now the opportunities to breed pets and participate in battles depend on the status of the ongoing era — Rare, Epic, Mythic or Final.

According to statistics shared with VicTree's audience, four classes of in-game creatures dropped in price: Beasts, Bugs, Mechs and Plants. For instance, Plants lost almost 50% of its price.

By contrast, Birds, Dawns, Dusks and Reptiles become more expensive. Dusks' price jumped from $8 to $13, gaining almost 65% compared to Season 1.

Season 2 of Axie Origins started with a massive promo campaign on Jan. 11, 2023. So far, four epochs ("Eras") are completed successfully.

AXS price up 38% as Season 2 gains traction

The only class of in-game creatures that is not affected by the Season 2 release is Aquas. VicTree is going to analyze Mythic and Final eras' tokenomics in coming weeks.

After having a terrible year of 2022, Axie Infinity (AXS) is among the best performers in the mid-caps segment in 2023. In 23 days (Jan. 1-Jan. 23), the price spiked from $5.99 to over $13.68, gaining more than 100%.

That said, on Jan. 23, 2023, the AXS token price printed a five-month high.

Together with The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS) was the most hyped Play-to-Earn platform of the 2020-2021 bullish rally. However, as the interest in crypto vanished, its tokenomics also collapsed.