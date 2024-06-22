Advertisement
AD

    Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Avalanche (AVAX) extends bearish drawdown with 8% slump amid whale sell-off scare
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 11:07
    Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Avalanche is on track to reach its crucial support level of $23.34 if its market performance continues on a decline, as it has over the last 24 hours. According to Wu Blockchain, an investigation by ZachXBT has revealed what might be fueling the rapid drop in the price of Avalanche.

    Advertisement

    Major transfers impacting Avalanche

    At the time of writing, Avalanche is changing hands for $25.34, down by 8.34% in the past 24 hours.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:36
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The sharp decline has been attributed to several factors. Primarily, the reason for this drop appears to be the actions of an entity ("0x32...4f30") that started transferring 1.96 million AVAX to exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and Gate.

    The value of the transferred asset comes in at $54.2 million based on the current market price. An investigation revealed that the entity utilized cross-chain bridges such as THORChain for the transfers. The movement has further aggravated bearish market sentiment surrounding AVAX.

    This transfer has triggered a notable decline toward the critical support level of $23.34, as it is barely $2 away from breaching it. Analysts believe that if that happens, there will be more downsides for Avalanche to worry about.

    Historical performance and Avalanche's recent trends

    This continued bearish movement is upsetting to Avalanche given that it was one of the top gainers in the first quarter of the year. Notably, the blockchain platform is undergoing a steady decline, as data reveal that from May 23, when the price was $38.31, it has not been able to flip its bullish trend.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:06
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Interestingly, per the May market Rankings, Avalanche nudged Shiba Inu, the dog-themed coin, out of the top 10 as it climbed up by more than 18% in value. Market experts say the current decline in AVAX value attests to the volatility of the market, in this case, the massive transfer initiated by the entity (0x32...4f30).

    Investors are, however, advised to observe the key support level and make decisions based on price movement around it.

    #avalanche
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image 50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:02
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:02
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Jun 22, 2024 - 11:02
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Avalanche (AVAX) Drops 8%, Real Reason Uncovered
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD