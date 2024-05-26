Raboo (RABT) Gears Up for Growth While Altcoins Rally with Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader crypto market has shown some signs of life over the past several weeks, triggering whispers of the renewed push for the bull market of 2024. The speculation behind the bull market has, after all, triggered a major investor frenzy earlier this year, causing altcoins like Ethereum and Avalanche to rally.

Avalanche rally sputters out in May

Avalanche was one of the top gainers in Q1 2024, rising from the depths of a torrid October 2023 to peak at $64 last March 2024. Since then, however, Avalanche has failed to generate much traction despite the distributed software platform introducing new initiatives and upgrades designed to do so. AVAX prices have broken past $41 over the last week, sparking rumors of another revival. However, as of press time, Avalanche is back to trading around the $38 range, continuing its torrid run of form for most of Q2 2024.

Ethereum continues strong monthly performance

Ethereum had been lagging relative to Bitcoin prices for most of May; until ETH price surged from $3,150 to $3,600 last May 20th. Ethereum peaked at $3,913 last May 23rd, until cooling off as it changed hands at $3,755 at press time. If Ethereum bulls can manage to sustain ETH price above $3,750, this could open the door to a rally past $4,000. Should bulls clear this ETH price, it could clear the pathways for a retest of Ethereum's historic 2021 bull market highs of $4,878 in the coming weeks.

