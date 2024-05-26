Advertisement
AD

    Raboo (RABT) Gears Up for Growth While Altcoins Rally with Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo combines new technologies with memes to create a unique experience for users
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 12:39
    Raboo (RABT) Gears Up for Growth While Altcoins Rally with Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The broader crypto market has shown some signs of life over the past several weeks, triggering whispers of the renewed push for the bull market of 2024. The speculation behind the bull market has, after all, triggered a major investor frenzy earlier this year, causing altcoins like Ethereum and Avalanche to rally.  

    Avalanche rally sputters out in May

    Avalanche was one of the top gainers in Q1 2024, rising from the depths of a torrid October 2023 to peak at $64 last March 2024. Since then, however, Avalanche has failed to generate much traction despite the distributed software platform introducing new initiatives and upgrades designed to do so. AVAX prices have broken past $41 over the last week, sparking rumors of another revival. However, as of press time, Avalanche is back to trading around the $38 range, continuing its torrid run of form for most of Q2 2024.

    Ethereum continues strong monthly performance 

    Ethereum had been lagging relative to Bitcoin prices for most of May; until ETH price surged from $3,150 to $3,600 last May 20th. Ethereum peaked at $3,913 last May 23rd, until cooling off as it changed hands at $3,755 at press time. If Ethereum bulls can manage to sustain ETH price above $3,750, this could open the door to a rally past $4,000. Should bulls clear this ETH price, it could clear the pathways for a retest of Ethereum's historic 2021 bull market highs of $4,878 in the coming weeks.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Stalls: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Just Beat Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Others in 24 Hours: Details
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Correlation: Will Ether Price Pick Up Pace?

    Raboo Presale Launch surges into stage 3 as Bull Market piques interest

    Raboo has drawn major attention with its presale currently in stage 3. Raboo merges the appeal of meme coins with AI technology, positioning early investors for exposure to an interesting project on the market.  

    Raboo is powered by its AI engine that enables users to create top-notch memes, which they can then distribute through social media to draw attention to the project—and earn a corresponding amount of RABT tokens in return for their efforts. Raboo’s strong focus on the community offers a variety of pathways for holders to earn using RABT such as staking, while its upcoming NFT launch will bring more exclusive perks.  

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    #Raboo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Two Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch This Week
    2024/05/26 12:41
    Two Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch This Week
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    2024/05/26 12:41
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    2024/05/26 12:41
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Caldera launches Guardian Nodes, creating a new path for teams to raise funds and decentralize their network
    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Two Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch This Week
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD