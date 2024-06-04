Advertisement
AD

    Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Australia enters spot Bitcoin ETF game with major difference
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 13:39
    Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a positive development for Australia, Monochrome Asset Management has launched a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on the Cboe Australia exchange. Notably, the Monochrome spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) represents Australia’s first and only ETF holding Bitcoin (BTC) directly.

    Advertisement

    Why IBTC stands out

    Per an earlier report from U.Today, analysts anticipate the new spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia to generate inflows of about $1 billion. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 10:35
    Mark Yusko Remains Bullish on Crypto
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Samson Mow, the CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, highlighted IBTC’s unique position on the ETF market. First, he noted that the Monochrome spot Bitcoin ETF offers global investors direct in-kind creation or redemption.

    This feature allows them to directly exchange their Bitcoin for units of the ETF (IBTC) and vice versa, globally. This is quite different from other Bitcoin ETFs, especially those offered in the U.S. and Hong Kong, where investors typically deal with Authorized Participants (APs), who act as intermediaries.

    Mow added that Monochrome also partnered with lending institutions in Australia to make its Bitcoin ETF an eligible security for sophisticated investors. As a result, they will be permitted to borrow money against their ETF holdings, using IBTC as collateral.

    Benefits of IBTC for borrowers and Bitcoin miners

    Compared to borrowing through pure coin loans, Mow emphasized that using IBTC as collateral offers potential advantages as it is considered a more established financial product. According to him, borrowing through IBTC might come with a better loan-to-value ratio (LVR) and lower interest rates than traditional pure coin loans. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 05:58
    Ripple CTO Reveals How XRP Ledger Can Get Attacked
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In addition, Bitcoin holdings of the ETF would not need to leave cold storage, even when borrowed against. This eliminates the risk of investors losing their Bitcoin holdings due to hacks or other security issues.

    For Bitcoin miners, this feature could be a game-changer to help expand their operations. Bitcoin miners might use the IBTC borrowing option to access capital without selling their Bitcoin holdings.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:34
    200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:34
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Trading Intensifies With Growing Bullish Sentiment
    Jun 04, 2024 - 13:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Trading Intensifies With Growing Bullish Sentiment
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    iExec Launches Enhanced DataProtector: Revolutionizing Web3 Monetization & Ownership
    SNPad Announces Uniswap Listing and Plans to Transform TV Advertising with AI-Powered Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, Here's Why It Stands Out
    200 Million DOGE: Here's What Dogecoin Whales Are Doing
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD