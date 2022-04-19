Atari Token Tanks as Video Game Developer Distances Itself from Cryptocurrency

The price of the Ethereum-powered Atari (ATRI) token has plunged more than 30% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGecko. The token is down 98.4% from its record peak.

Image by coingecko.com

The big drop came after Atari, one of the most iconic brands in the gaming industry, distanced itself from the cryptocurrency project by announcing the termination of all license agreements with ICICB Group and its subsidiaries in a Monday blog post.



ICICB Group formed a partnership with the legendary game developer in order to launch the Atari Chain subsidiary and jointly launch the ATRI token.



The cryptocurrency was supposed to become the token of reference for the entertainment industry. The company also launched the Atari decentralized exchange, allowing users to swap ATRI, ETH and FTM tokens.