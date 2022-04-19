Atari Token Tanks as Video Game Developer Distances Itself from Cryptocurrency

Tue, 04/19/2022 - 08:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Atari and its subsidiaries have severed ties with ICICB Group, sending the token much lower
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The price of the Ethereum-powered Atari (ATRI) token has plunged more than 30% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGecko. The token is down 98.4% from its record peak. 

ATRI
Image by coingecko.com

The big drop came after Atari, one of the most iconic brands in the gaming industry, distanced itself from the cryptocurrency project by announcing the termination of all license agreements with ICICB Group and its subsidiaries in a Monday blog post.

ICICB Group formed a partnership with the legendary game developer in order to launch the Atari Chain subsidiary and jointly launch the ATRI token.

The cryptocurrency was supposed to become the token of reference for the entertainment industry. The company also launched the Atari decentralized exchange, allowing users to swap ATRI, ETH and FTM tokens.

Last February, Atari announced a strategic partnership with Polygon, a popular Layer 2 solution built on top of Ethereum.

Due to license termination, ICICB Group is no longer able to use Atari's brands "in any manner." The company has warned that the website, whitepapers and social media channels associated with the tokens are unlicensed and unsanctioned.
 
Despite severing ties with ICICB Group, Atari says that it remains keen on crypto and blockchain, which is why it has decided to distribute a new proprietary token for existing ATRI holders. 

Atari, which dominated the video game market in the 70s and early 80s, has attempted to recharge its brand with crypto, non-fungible tokens and other ventures in an attempt to become a futuristic blockchain firm. Last year, Atari unveiled a cryptocurrency casino centered on its games.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

