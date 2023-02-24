Asian Crypto Giant HashKey Group Now Licensed to Start OTC Trading in Hong Kong

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto financial services company in Asia has secured legal permission to begin OTC business in Hong Kong
Asian Crypto Giant HashKey Group Now Licensed to Start OTC Trading in Hong Kong
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a press release from HashKey Group, this major company that provides financial services for crypto assets has obtained a license to commence business in the over-the-counter (OTC) trading sphere in Hong Kong.

The permission was obtained from the local Securities and Futures Commission for the subsidiary Hash Blockchain Limited.

Now, the Asian digital assets behemoth will be able to trade cryptos that are not listed on regular crypto exchanges by allowing two independent parties to conduct trades. The job of the company will be to create a safe trading environment.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher

This exciting event for HashKey has taken place as it keeps preparing to launch HashKey PRO – a regular crypto exchange that will be regulatory compliant. As it launches, the company will be able to offer a wider range of products to its customers, according to Executive President Michel Lee. The company also expects that HashKey PRO will make a great contribution to the adoption of crypto on a large scale and ensure the trust and confidence of investors, compared to OTC crypto trading.

HashKey Group has also obtained licenses from the financial regulator of Japan (FSA) and from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer (ICP) in This Regard: Details
02/24/2023 - 13:55
Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer (ICP) in This Regard: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE and LEASH Biggest Holder Revealed, Here's Who It Is
02/24/2023 - 13:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE and LEASH Biggest Holder Revealed, Here's Who It Is
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
02/24/2023 - 13:21
Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov