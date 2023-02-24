Asian Crypto Giant HashKey Group Now Licensed to Start OTC Trading in Hong Kong

Major crypto financial services company in Asia has secured legal permission to begin OTC business in Hong Kong

According to a press release from HashKey Group, this major company that provides financial services for crypto assets has obtained a license to commence business in the over-the-counter (OTC) trading sphere in Hong Kong.

The permission was obtained from the local Securities and Futures Commission for the subsidiary Hash Blockchain Limited.

Now, the Asian digital assets behemoth will be able to trade cryptos that are not listed on regular crypto exchanges by allowing two independent parties to conduct trades. The job of the company will be to create a safe trading environment.

HashKey Group announced that it has obtained approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to carry on an off-platform virtual asset trading business (“OTC”) . It is also the second exchange in Hong Kong to obtain a compliance license. https://t.co/fImQRHSyJz — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 24, 2023

This exciting event for HashKey has taken place as it keeps preparing to launch HashKey PRO – a regular crypto exchange that will be regulatory compliant. As it launches, the company will be able to offer a wider range of products to its customers, according to Executive President Michel Lee. The company also expects that HashKey PRO will make a great contribution to the adoption of crypto on a large scale and ensure the trust and confidence of investors, compared to OTC crypto trading.

HashKey Group has also obtained licenses from the financial regulator of Japan (FSA) and from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.