Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 10:47
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin oscillated near $24K before settling below this key level
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin oscillated near $24K mark before settling below this key level at press time.

As investors continued to assess the U.S. central bank's ongoing discussion on monetary policy and jobs data suggesting that inflation would persist, Bitcoin turned uncertain.

Bitcoin's price has steadily declined after three failed attempts above $25K this week and in the previous one. Bitcoin has marked three consecutive days of losses after the price failed to progress beyond Tuesday's high of $25,288.

The largest cryptocurrency was recently trading at $23,936, down 2.09% over the past 24 hours and marginally higher in the last seven days.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the number of large Bitcoin holders, notably shark and whale addresses, is dropping as Bitcoin persists in a range between $23K and $25K.

On the other hand, the category of holders with 10-100 BTC is still rising, while those with 100-1,000 BTC are staying flat.

It suggests that, if the number of shark and whale addresses, which are those who own 1000-10,000 BTC, begins to rise in a manner seen for small-holder BTC addresses in the last three months, this might be a breakout sign.

Mixed indications

According to crypto analyst Ali, the key level for Bitcoin to hold if declines persist from current levels is the $23,400 level. Failing to hold above this level might result in a trip to the $22,700 level.

On the other hand, if a rebound is sustained at current levels and Bitcoin manages to flip the $24,200 level into support, a fresh uptrend might be kickstarted.

According to Ali, a key indicator, the aSORP behaves today as it did in 2018. "After it marked the bottom at 0.914, it jumped to 1.017, and now it's retesting the crucial 1.0 support. If this level holds, it will confirm the bull run," he said.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
02/25/2023 - 09:40
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
02/24/2023 - 20:14
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
02/24/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Added by Binance US Exchange
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
Crypto Scam: Dogecoin Spin-Off BabyDoge Shuts Down Airdrop Rumors
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
DOGE Price Analysis for February 24
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Dropped to $23,000
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
Ethereum (ETH) Might Form Popular 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern, But It Might Lead to Reversal
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 24
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
3 Key Cardano Insights as Another Major Upgrade Is on Its Way
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
384 Billion SHIB Bought by Major SHIB Whale, FLOKI Surpasses SHIB and DOGE by Trading Volume, John Deaton on BTC Possibly Hitting $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Terra Classic Tokens, LUNC, USTC Rise From Lows, What's Happening?
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Show all