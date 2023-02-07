Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:55
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes on why he resumes buying orange coin
Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BitMex crypto exchange co-founder and renowned crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes announced that he is resuming Bitcoin (BTC) purchases and submitted an essay explaining his decision in detail.

The whole explanation of Hayes' investment decision could be presented in two words, which are the title of the new essay: "Be Present." However, for a deeper understanding of the author's thinking, it is worth reading it in full.

Related
Arthur Hayes Says Bitcoin May Go to $40,000 at This Stage, Shares His Trade Setups

What is present state of Arthur Hayes?

If we try to find a middle ground between the two words and Hayes' full text, however, we can say that he relies on U. S. monetary policy, or rather, what actions it forces regulators to take.

In particular, the essay deals with the state of the Treasury General Account (TGA) and debt. Thus, according to the author's expectations, because the U.S. debt ceiling has peaked, the Treasury will start spending money from the TGA to buy it, thereby adding liquidity to the system and raising asset prices, including those of cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the effect of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly balance sheet clean-up as part of its quantitative tightening policy will be offset.

Related
“Vile” and “Grotesque”: Ripple CTO Slams Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Over Lawsuit Against Bitcoin (BTC) Developers

Thus, at some point, Hayes says, such actions will lead to a deadlock, where choices have to be made that will definitely hit the markets. However, he concludes, one must keep a flexible mind and be in the present.

#Arthur Hayes #Bitcoin News #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
02/07/2023 - 17:03
Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
02/07/2023 - 17:00
XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says
02/07/2023 - 16:05
Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan