Bitcoin (BTC) Just Printed Its First Golden Cross in Months, What's Next?

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 11:17
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Analysts view golden cross as sign of positivity
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Printed Its First Golden Cross in Months, What's Next?
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) has just posted its first golden cross since September 2021. VentureFounder, a crypto trader that provides analysis on Cryptoquant, tweeted excitedly about the event.

According to the analyst, a potential correction in a bearish scenario might see BTC retest $20K, while on the other hand, in a bullish case, Bitcoin might test $25K next. Once the $25K barrier is flipped into support, "it's the nail in the coffin for the bears."

When the moving average (MA) 50 crosses above the MA 200, a positive crossover, or "golden cross," appears on the price chart.

Eight golden crosses have occurred in the history of Bitcoin, three of which — in February 2012, October 2015 and May 2020 — predicted price increases of between 100% and 350%.

On the other hand, the lead cryptocurrency dropped after the golden crosses of July 2014, July 2015 and February 2020, which were bull traps. Since moving averages are lagging indicators, the majority of the gains may have already happened before the crossover.

Nevertheless, traders and chart analysts view the golden cross as a sign of long-term price increases.

Indicators are mixed

In a day or two, Bitcoin appears to be on course to make another crossing on its weekly chart. This time, it appears to be a death cross, which is the opposite of a golden cross and denotes a bearish change in the long-term trend.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve's stance, which is becoming less aggressive as the days go by, might imply positivity for the lead cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin had increased slightly over the previous day to $22,964.

Related
Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much

On Tuesday, Fed speakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, are due to make remarks. Investors will be keeping an eye on the data front as the corporate earnings season continues and the December balance of trade report is released on Tuesday.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Out of Falling Wedge, Technically Well Positioned for Rise: Analyst
02/07/2023 - 12:20
Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Out of Falling Wedge, Technically Well Positioned for Rise: Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano's Ethereum Sidechain Goes Live in Public Testnet
02/07/2023 - 11:55
Cardano's Ethereum Sidechain Goes Live in Public Testnet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple Ally v. SEC: Here's Latest Update After Win on Secondary Market Sales
02/07/2023 - 10:58
Ripple Ally v. SEC: Here's Latest Update After Win on Secondary Market Sales
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide