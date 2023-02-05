“Vile” and “Grotesque”: Ripple CTO Slams Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Over Lawsuit Against Bitcoin (BTC) Developers

In a recent ruling, the U.K. Court of Appeals has allowed a claim made by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading against a group of Bitcoin developers to proceed to trial

In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright engaged in a heated discussion about a lawsuit related to Bitcoin developers.

As reported by U.Today, a recent ruling by the U.K. Court of Appeals has paved the way for a bitter legal battle between Wright's Tulip Trading and some prominent Bitcoiners.

The suit, which was initially dismissed last year, alleges that the developers owe fiduciary duties to the Australian computer scientist under English law.

Schwartz described the lawsuit as "nonsensical," while Wright claimed that he was just "facing reality."

The Ripple CTO argued that Wright is trying to get a court to compel developers to take his side. At the same time, the self-proclaimed Satoshi insisted that Schwartz was trying to continue his "scam."

The Court of Appeals has stated that the claim presents a "serious issue to be tried" while citing several reasons for the success of the appeal.

The lawsuit stems from Wright's claim that he lost billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin in a wallet tied to the hack of the failed Mt. Gox exchange.

Wright's attempt to use the courts to compel developers to advocate for his position in the ongoing public debate has been referred to as "vile" and "grotesque" by Schwartz.

The lawsuit raises questions about the extent to which blockchain developers should respect court orders and the role of robust public debate in a democracy.

The legal showdown is set to be a significant event in the ongoing development of the blockchain community.