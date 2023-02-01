Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

Wed, 02/01/2023 - 19:07
Alex Dovbnya
The central bank has now implemented its eighth rate hike since last March
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve made a decision to hike its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point during its first policy meeting of 2023. 

This came after the world’s most powerful central bank implemented a series of significant interest rate hikes last year in order to battle inflation. 

Recent data indicated that the Fed had partially succeeded in snuffing out inflation. 

Bitcoin’s terrible performance in 2022 was mainly attributed to the Fed’s extremely hawkish monetary policy. 

For now, however, a Fed pivot remains unlikely, and the central bank is determined to continue its inflation fight. 

The central bank believes that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate. 

The Bitcoin price experienced minor volatility following the announcement, currently trading at roughly $23,000. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

