ArivaCoin’s ARV Prepares for Listing on Gate.io, Four Promo Campaigns Launched

Core narive assets of ArivaCoin might be avaliable on a Tier-1 exchange, here's how

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

ARV token, a core native utility and governance asset of ArivaCoin decentralized product for travelers, can be listed against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin by Tier-1 exchange Gate.io, here’s how.

ARV enthusiasts invited to support coin listing on Gate.io

According to the official announcement shared by top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io and ArivaCoin (https://ariva.digital/) decentralized product for the travel industry, the two services launched Ariva (ARV) Bonanza Week on Oct. 7, 2021.

Within this promo campaign, Gate.io clients are incentivized to support ARV listing on the platform. Between Oct. 7, 2021 (4 a.m. UTC) and Oct. 8, 2021 (2 a.m. UTC), customers of Gate.io can vote for ARV listing. If the token gets 10 million votes, it will be added to Gate.io spot trading suite against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

Immediately after listing, more than 28.1 mln ARV tokens will be airdropped to referendum participants. As such, active supporters are eligible for $5,000 in ARV equivalent distribution.

Then, the first depositors of ARV coin will share another 16.9 million ArivaCoin tokens. A total of $3,000 will be distributed between the first 600 depositors on the FCFS principle.

Active Twitter promoters of ArivaCoin and its listing on Gate.io will receive $30 bonuses. The 10 most passionate and lucky enthusiasts will be chosen by the Gate.io team.

Finally, a $500 stake is allocated to guests of an “ask-me-anything” session on Telegram. Further details will be announced on Twitter and Telegram.

According to Gate.io rules, all holders of GT tokens have a say in its referendums (1 GT = 1 vote).

ArivaCoin introduces cryptocurrency instruments to travel segment

In recent weeks, ArivaCoin has had its ARV token listed on many mainstream crypto exchanges; the high-profile Bitmart platform is among them. Its userbase surges: more than 21,000 crypto enthusiasts added ARV tokens to their portfolios. This trend perfectly mirrors the increase of user interest in what ArivaCoin (ARV) addresses.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ariva Digital’s Ariva Coin and ARV token empowers businesses and customers in the tourism industry with a number of unique blockchain-based tools.

Its Ariva.World module represents a blockchain-powered decentralized portal for hotels and flight bookings. Ariva.Finance delivers crypto-friendly payments services for business while

Ariva.Club acts as an independent reputation management system for the most respected participants in the tourism market.

As a pivotal element of the project’s tokenomics, ARV coin is accepted by all Ariva Digital products. Also, it is used as an in-platform currency to reward ecosystem participant