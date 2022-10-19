XRP Price Might Hit Five Digits, U.S Record Producer E-Smitty Makes Stunning Prediction

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 12:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
E-Smitty believes that soon entire globe will adopt cryptocurrencies
XRP Price Might Hit Five Digits, U.S Record Producer E-Smitty Makes Stunning Prediction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, known as E-Smitty, makes an astounding prediction on the XRP price, saying it will not only hit $1,000 but will reach five digits.

E-Smitty, who is bullish on XRP as well as a few other cryptocurrencies, believes that soon the entire globe will adopt it. He claimed to regularly pay royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and to accept payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. E-Smitty is not the only one in this boat. In recent tweets, David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media, asserted that if Ripple wins in its legal battle with the SEC, not only will the value of XRP soar, but the entire crypto market might experience a parabolic rise.

In recent tweets, David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media and crypto enthusiast, claimed that if Ripple wins against the SEC regulatory agency, not only will XRP and Ripple receive a significant boost, but the entire crypto industry will go parabolic.

Related
XRP Will Explode If This Happens, David Gokhshtein Repeats as He Considers Grabbing More XRP

Gokhshtein is hopeful about Ripple's potential success in the legal dispute with the SEC; if Ripple prevails, he anticipates that this victory will catalyze a significant increase in the price of XRP.

XRP price action

At the time of publication, XRP was changing hands at $0.4573, down 2.82% in the last 24 hours and 6.22% in the past week. XRP price momentum stalled after weeks of immense price action.

In recent months, XRP has been a top gainer due to trader optimism and positive expectations in the Ripple lawsuit. XRP also experienced the most significant increase in network activity in months, with the number of new addresses created in a single day reaching a three-month high of 2,773. On Oct. 6, Santiment stated that this represents the highest 24-hour growth for the network since July 2.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano Network Transactions Record 75% Increase as Activity Skyrockets: Details
10/19/2022 - 13:24
Cardano Network Transactions Record 75% Increase as Activity Skyrockets: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge
10/19/2022 - 13:09
48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC Case Is Advancing, But There Is Outraging Nuance
10/19/2022 - 12:50
Ripple v. SEC Case Is Advancing, But There Is Outraging Nuance
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev