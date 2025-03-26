Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Gloomy Prediction

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 14:57
    Robert Kiyosaki has been trying to warn the community since 2012, he says
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to his account on the X platform to warn the global financial community about the current state of affaires in the economy.

    This warning came after Kiyosaki recently predicted the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to reach an all-time high of $200,000 later this year.

    World's in recession, but here's silver lining: Kiyosaki

    Financial guru Kiyosaki tweeted that he believes the world to be in recession at the moment, adding that he has been trying hard to warn everyone since 2012, when he wrote the “Rich Dad’s Prophecy.”

    However, despite the recession, Kiyosaki believes that it is not too late “to learn and make changes.” “time on your side and time is always an asset to you,” he wrote in the tweet as long as those who learn have a FOMO (fear of missing out) rather than FOMM (fear of making mistakes, which is usually taught at schools, according to Kiyosaki).

    The good news is, he said, is that there are plenty of free videos on YouTube, which provide “access to some of the smartest brains.” Among those, he rushed to add, there are clickbait videos spread by con men. But he still stressed the necessity to learn since “the facts are the world is in a recession. The facts are inflation is going up and so is unemployment.” Smart people who learn, Kiyosaki insists, can become rich even during a recession. “The choice is yours and your choice of education can be free,” he says.

    Kiyosaki’s Bitcoin to $200,000 prediction

    Two days ago, Robert Kiyosaki made an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction, saying that during this year he expected BTC to surge to the $200,000 level. However, he added, that those who feel FOMM and are afraid of making mistakes now say that “Bitcoin is too expensive” and are not buying it.

    For Kiyosaki, Bitcoin is the biggest opportunity in history of the financial markets since BTC “has made it easy for everyone become rich.” He also expects that “Bitcoin will accelerate into generational wealth.” By 2030, Kiyosaki expects BTC to skyrocket to $1 million per coin. Overall, he shares Michael Saylor’s ideas that BTC is likely to take away part of the gold’s market share in 10 years.

