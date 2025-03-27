Anti-Bitcoin Vanguard Will Be Inadvertently 'Buying' BTC

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Invest, has noted that Vanguard Group is the top institutional holder of GameStop.
Vanguard controls 8.76% of the company's shares, with BlackRock coming in second place with 7.79%.
"Vanguard buying bitcoin via GameStop is amazing," Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Invest, quipped.
As reported by U.Today, GameStop recently changed its investment policy, adding Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.
The Grapevine, Texas-headquartered retailer, is now raising a whopping $1.3 billion through a convertible note offering to fund its Bitcoin purchases, taking a page out of the playbook of Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor.
Vanguard is, of course, known for its anti-crypto stance. The financial giant $10.4 trillion has refused to wade into Bitcoin ETFs despite BlackRock's success.