Another Ancient Ethereum Wallet Awakens After 7.3 Years, Here's How Much ETH It Holds

Wed, 11/16/2022 - 10:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
One more wallet that remained unused for more than seven years has come back to life with quite a bit of Ethereum in it
Another Ancient Ethereum Wallet Awakens After 7.3 Years, Here's How Much ETH It Holds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, around 13 hours ago, the second ancient Ethereum wallet this week awakened. The address stayed dormant for about 7.3 years — since 2014.

The aforementioned tracker says that this is a premine address. This fact, plus the year when it was last used, suggest that this could be an early Ethereum investor who bought his ETH during the Ethereum ICO that took place between the end of July and September of 2014.

At the moment, the wallet contains 200 ETH evaluated at $249,650. In the comment thread, Twitter users started speculating as to the owner of this wallet. Many have suggested that this is someone who has found the key to their long-lost crypto address.

Related
I'll Keep Getting DOGE and SHIB, Other Meme Coins in Question: David Gokhshtein

Earlier, U.Today covered that an Ethereum wallet with more than twice as much ETH was activated after the same period of time, and there was 500 ETH in it.

Ethereum has now recovered the $1,200 level after plunging to the $1,100 low. On Nov. 5, it was trading in the $1,600 zone, but then the scandal with the FTX exchange took place, pushing Bitcoin, Ethereum and the whole crypto market way down.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis’s Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals
11/16/2022 - 13:22
Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis’s Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About
11/16/2022 - 13:01
Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg
11/16/2022 - 12:45
LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide