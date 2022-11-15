I'll Keep Getting DOGE and SHIB, Other Meme Coins in Question: David Gokhshtein

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 15:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto enthusiast Gokhshtein stays focused on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Founder of Gokhshtein Media and crypto podcaster David Gokhshtein has extended his support to leading canine tokens Dogecoin and SHIB.

He has taken to Twitter to announce that the only meme coins he will continue to buy will be DOGE and SHIB. As for the sea of other canine coins, their communities will have to gain his respect.

In earlier tweets that David published in October and November, he stated that he is big on both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Even though among the coins he holds are also Bitcoin and Ethereum, he stated that he "vibes better" with the DOGE and SHIB armies.

Besides, he expects both canine coins to go parabolic during the next bull run. As for when he expects the latter to happen, though, Gokhshtein did not specify.

Gokhshtein expects the DOGE price to skyrocket due to Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter. Earlier this year, the Tesla boss suggested to the Twitter board to introduce Dogecoin payments for Twitter Blue subscriptions. He also mentioned that he would pay one Dogecoin to read an article on Twitter, which implies that he might introduce DOGE for micropayments to reward content creators.

Whether these reward will, in fact, be in DOGE or not is still an open question, but Musk announced in one of his tweets that he does intend to introduce a system of rewards for those who make content on Twitter.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

