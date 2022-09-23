Anon Wallets Move 185 Million XRP, Here's What May Be Behind This

Nearly 190 million XRP have been shifted as XRP whales continue to accumulate large sums of crypto and expect price surge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the past 24 hours, Whale Alert crypto tracking service has spotted three major crypto transactions, carrying a total of 185 million XRP. Half of this amount was shoveled in a single transfer.

In the meantime, the Ripple-affiliated token has been doing well and rising ahead of a possible Ripple win over the SEC in court.

185 million XRP on move

Whales have shifted three lumps of crypto, carrying 95,000,000, 60,000,000 and 30,000,000 XRP tokens. These transactions were made by holders between accounts on Bittrex, Bitso, BitGo and Bitstamp.

Ninety-five million XRP was the only transfer here made by a crypto exchange internally – South Korea's Bithumb. The overall equivalent of the transferred XRP here is $95.4 million.

Ads

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 95,000,000 #XRP (51,184,921 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/PR0nf9tkJX — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 23, 2022

Sharks and whales accumulating since late 2020

As reported by Santiment data aggregator earlier today, active XRP investors, who hold from 1 million to 10 million XRP, have been accumulating massive amounts of XRP since the end of 2020. Until November 2020, they had been selling heavily but then made a pivot.

Now, as the optimism regarding a possible victory of Ripple against the SEC in the legal field is rising, XRP/BTC has surged to a year-high at the 0.000025 price level.