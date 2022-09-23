DOGE Whales Grab More Coins - 6 New Whales Buy 620 Million as DOGE Soars 10%

Original meme coin DOGE has seen several new whales join network, grabbing 620 million DOGE

Data provided by IntoTheBlock data aggregator shows that while Dogecoin has been soaring in price in the past few days, whales have been buying more DOGE.

Several new whale investors have joined the DOGE network too, buying over half a billion meme coins.

The chart was shared by @ali_charts trader on his Twitter page.

Large DOGE wallets soar in number

Data from the chart shows that the amount of Dogecoin addresses that contain from 100 million Dogecoin to 1 billion Dogecoin have increased by 5.13%.

In particular, six new whales have joined the DOGE network, setting up wallets and buying roughly 620,000,000 Dogecoin.

Dogecoin spikes 10%

Over the past few days, the meme coin price went up by nearly 10%. The rise of 9.48% was observed on the Binance exchange between Sept. 21 and 23. The meme coin managed to rise to the $0.06205. By now, however, it is losing some of its previously earned gains and changing hands at $0.05989.

As reported by U.Today recently, Dogecoin has managed to return to the top 10 list of coins with the largest market capitalization, pushing DOT from the 10th spot.