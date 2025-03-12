Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost

Binance just made headlines with a mind-blowing $2 billion investment from MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and advanced technology investor. It is a big deal for several reasons.

Not only is this Binance's first-ever institutional investment, but it is also the largest investment into any crypto company, and the entire deal is happening in crypto — specifically stablecoins.

But it is CZ’s comments that have gotten the most attention. When asked about how the new funds would be deployed, he responded with a straightforward, though light-hearted, "To buy crypto, of course." Binance, the ex-CEO pointed out, has never been limited by funds but rather by regulations and talent.

More stables to buy alts soon. 😂 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 12, 2025

When asked what stablecoins are for, he made a playful remark about "more stables to buy alts soon," which definitely brought more attention across the crypto community.

While CZ did not directly confirm anything, it certainly has people speculating about an upcoming altcoin season. If the past is any indication, 2025 could be the year to watch, with CZ confident that a bullish market cycle is on the horizon.

Of course, the investment comes at a pivotal time for Binance, the world's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchange, with more than 260 million registered users and a cumulative trading volume exceeding $100 trillion.

But whether that leads to an altcoin season or other major shifts in the market remains to be seen. CZ’s hints are certainly building hype about what is next for the crypto giant.