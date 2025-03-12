Advertisement
AD

    Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 16:01
    Binance's CZ hints at altcoin season as world's largest exchange secures $2 billion investment
    Advertisement
    Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance just made headlines with a mind-blowing $2 billion investment from MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and advanced technology investor. It is a big deal for several reasons. 

    Advertisement

    Not only is this Binance's first-ever institutional investment, but it is also the largest investment into any crypto company, and the entire deal is happening in crypto — specifically stablecoins.

    Related
    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 11:54
    Disastrous $69,000 Bitcoin Price May Become Reality: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    But it is CZ’s comments that have gotten the most attention. When asked about how the new funds would be deployed, he responded with a straightforward, though light-hearted, "To buy crypto, of course." Binance, the ex-CEO pointed out, has never been limited by funds but rather by regulations and talent.

    Advertisement

    When asked what stablecoins are for, he made a playful remark about "more stables to buy alts soon," which definitely brought more attention across the crypto community. 

    While CZ did not directly confirm anything, it certainly has people speculating about an upcoming altcoin season. If the past is any indication, 2025 could be the year to watch, with CZ confident that a bullish market cycle is on the horizon.

    Related
    Crypto Exchange Binance Reveals Pierre Gasly's Helmet Mural in Melbourne
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 14:43
    Crypto Exchange Binance Reveals Pierre Gasly's Helmet Mural in Melbourne
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Of course, the investment comes at a pivotal time for Binance, the world's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchange, with more than 260 million registered users and a cumulative trading volume exceeding $100 trillion. 

    But whether that leads to an altcoin season or other major shifts in the market remains to be seen. CZ’s hints are certainly building hype about what is next for the crypto giant.

    #Binance

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:55
    Fed's Inflation Gauge Drops; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:39
    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost
    Fed's Inflation Gauge Drops; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted
    XRP Hits Wall Against Bitcoin: Is Rally Over? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD