    Crypto Exchange Binance Reveals Pierre Gasly's Helmet Mural in Melbourne

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 14:43
    Binance (BNB) initiative brings to life artwork of Matt Adnate, renowned street artist from Australia
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled the fan-designed race helmet Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will wear at this weekend’s season-opening race in Australia. The portrait was created using the mural technique.

    Binance displays Pierre Gasly helmet in unique AR mural

    Binance (BNB), the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume and user count, unveiled a new art initiative in Melbourne, Australia. Binance released the mural brought to life by a local Australian artist and immersive AR experience to immortalize Formula One driver Pierre Gasly.

    The winning design was created by a Brazilian fan through the Pierre Gasly Helmet Design Contest, a global competition hosted by Binance. Featuring the nation’s iconic green and gold, it incorporates national symbols such as the kangaroo and emu, along with a nod to racing circuit heritage, etched across the top.

    Matt Adnate, one of the country’s most influential street artists, brought the design to life with a breathtaking mural set against the Melbourne skyline, with Gasly and fans in attendance. The artwork features an eagle, a powerful bird of prey native to Victoria, symbolizing speed, precision and the competitive spirit that drives the race.

    Formula One racer Pierre Gasly is excited by the unique activity supported by Binance (BNB) cryptocurrency exchange:

    The mural brings the winning helmet design to life in a bold, dynamic way. The contest showcased the passion and creativity of fans worldwide, and it’s incredible to see their vision come to life. Binance is continuing to bring fans closer to the sport, and I can’t wait to wear this design on track in Melbourne.

    The full helmet design comes alive through the interactive augmented reality (AR) experience, seamlessly integrated into the mural. This immersive AR feature enables fans to engage with the helmet from every angle, and it can be accessed globally, allowing fans to explore the race circuit through a QR code.

    More initiatives from Binance for young athletes

    This unique unveiling marks the culmination of the helmet design competition, which received over 500 entries from 75+ countries in January 2025. The winning design was chosen by a judging panel that included Pierre Gasly and his team.

    As part of the campaign, Gasly will auction his Australian helmet after the race, with proceeds supporting CROW Youth Boxing, a local charity dedicated to empowering First Nations youth communities. 

    As explained by the creator of the mural, the design features Australia’s national colors - gold and green - with a nod to Binance’s signature colors. It also incorporates Pierre Gasly's number 10 and symbols of resilience and speed, reflecting the qualities of the racer and the demands of the track.

