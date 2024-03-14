Advertisement
AD

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Samson Mow sounds alarm: Brace for altcoin crash amid Bitcoin's meteoric rise
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 23:03
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto entrepreneur Samson Mow has sparked concerns in the digital currency market with his recent warning about an impending crash in altcoins. Mow, known for his bullish stance on Bitcoin and advocacy for a staggering $1 million per BTC, emphasized the unsustainability of altcoin gains compared to Bitcoin's robust performance.

Advertisement

Related
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet

Highlighting the significant difference in daily inflows between Bitcoin ETFs and other cryptocurrencies, Mow cautioned that altcoins lack the substantial investment influxes that Bitcoin enjoys, making their gains precarious. He pointed out the astronomical market cap of altcoins like Solana, juxtaposed with companies like MicroStrategy (MSTR), indicating an imbalance on the market.

Responding to inquiries about potential market dynamics, Mow expressed anticipation for an unprecedented scenario: a significant dip in altcoins concurrent with Bitcoin's continued ascent. This prediction suggests a divergence from the typical pattern, where altcoins follow Bitcoin's movements, potentially signaling a unique market trend.

Bitcoin owns spotlight

Data from the Total 2 Index reveals the current capitalization of the altcoin market at a staggering $1.246 trillion, indicating substantial growth of 66.77% since the year began. However, Bitcoin remains the dominant force, boasting a capitalization exceeding $1.4 trillion, with a 72% increase in value over the same period. 

""
Source: TradingView

These figures underscore Mow's assertion that Bitcoin continues to attract the lion's share of capital investment, leaving altcoins trailing behind.

Related
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Rare Bitcoin Price Chart

Mow's cautionary stance comes at a pivotal juncture, urging investors to tread cautiously amid the evolving dynamics of the crypto market. As speculation mounts and extreme greed is everywhere, his words serve as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks inherent in the pursuit of astronomical gains in the altcoin arena.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
2024/03/14 11:00
Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burns Jump 430% as Price on Verge of Breakout
2024/03/14 11:00
SHIB Burns Jump 430% as Price on Verge of Breakout
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Rare Bitcoin Price Chart
2024/03/14 11:00
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Rare Bitcoin Price Chart
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ETHTaipei: Vitalik Buterin to Share Ethereum's Post-Dencun Upgrade Vision
Blockchain Expo North America 2024 Set to Showcase Latest Developments in Crypto Innovation
Lif3 partners with BitGo to Enhance Blockchain Security for Institutional DeFi Assets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
SHIB Burns Jump 430% as Price on Verge of Breakout
Show all