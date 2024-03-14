Advertisement
Solana (SOL) to Hit ATH, But There's Major Problem

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana is growing, but underlying reasons are not what you would expect
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 9:01
The Solana network is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone, its market capitalization all-time high (ATH) nearing the $80 billion mark. However, this achievement may be overshadowed by an underlying concern that is not garnering much attention: the supply of SOL tokens has inflated from approximately 300 million to 443 million since the last bull market. This increase in supply can have far-reaching implications for the token's value and investor sentiment.

When a cryptocurrency's supply increases significantly without a commensurate rise in demand, it can lead to the dilution of the token's value. For long-term holders of SOL, this inflation of the circulating supply means that their share of the network's market capitalization has diminished. It is akin to a company issuing more shares; the value of existing shares tends to drop unless the company's market valuation increases proportionately.

SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

Turning to the Solana price chart, we observe a strong uptrend. The price of SOL has been on a steady climb, consistently finding support at its moving averages, which are well-aligned and sloping upwards, a bullish indicator. Particularly, the 50-day moving average has acted as a support for the price, aiding its upward trajectory.

The recent price candles show an accelerated pace in the appreciation of SOL's value, hinting at bullish market sentiment. However, the increasing volume bars accompanying the price rise could be a double-edged sword: while it indicates strong buying interest, it also raises concerns about potential overbought conditions, especially as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending toward overbought territory.

As of the latest candle on the chart, SOL is trading just below the $170 mark. While this points to strong short-term momentum, investors should be wary of potential pullbacks, given the RSI levels and the increased supply of tokens on the market. If the market begins to factor in the diluting effects of the inflated supply, the bullish momentum might wane, leading to price corrections.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

