    Almost 15 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Ready?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu could be ready for another surge attempt
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With its price finding it difficult to hold onto recent highs, Shiba Inu has recently displayed indications of waning momentum. Notwithstanding the difficulties, on-chain data shows intriguing patterns that might portend a future rebound or additional drops. A staggering 14.84 trillion in transaction volumes were recorded by SHIB in the past 24 hours.

    Even though this amount is noteworthy, it is less than the most recent seven-day high of 21-23 trillion SHIB recorded on Nov. 14, 2024. The data also shows a significant decline in whale activity, which was a major factor in Shiba Inu rallies in the past. This decline in significant transaction volumes raises the possibility that large holders are reducing their holdings, which could indicate market prudence. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Near the $0.000025 level, which served as resistance during the asset's most recent ascent, the price chart clearly displays a struggle. Now that it has retraced, SHIB is attempting to test the $0.000024 support zone. This level may act as a launching pad for additional upward movement if it holds, but any break below it might trigger a more severe correction and perhaps a return to the $0.000021 support range.

    A minor cool-down from overbought territory is indicated by the relative strength index, or RSI, which suggests less buying pressure. The observed decline in trading volume is consistent with this, and it may also indicate a decline in interest from individual investors. SHIB may still be in the game, though, based on the on-chain activity. There is still potential for another breakout, given high transaction volumes and whale movements. 

    In order to bring in fresh interest from institutional and retail players, SHIB would have to recover the $0.000025 level and maintain a move above it. Although the situation now seems unclear, monitoring whale activity and important support levels will be essential to determining SHIB's course of action. Although the rally might be rekindled by a spike in volume and interest, cautious optimism is necessary for the time being.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

