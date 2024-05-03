Advertisement
    All Bitcoin ETFs Are Dropping Their Holdings

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin ETF outflows are creating dangerous pressure on market
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 9:15
    Recently, nine Bitcoin ETFs significantly reduced their holdings by a total of 8,107 BTC, worth approximately $478.22 million. This reduction included notable entities such as BlackRock, which reduced its holdings by 638 BTC (about $37.62 million). Similarly, Fidelity and Grayscale reduced their holdings by 3,323 BTC (around $196 million) and 1,588 BTC (approximately $93.66 million), respectively.

    This substantial decrease in Bitcoin holdings by ETFs coincides with the cryptocurrency's price drop below the $60,000 mark, a critical support level that had previously been considered a strong threshold that held the market together. This price decline has led to significant outflows, indicating a shift in investor sentiment toward caution due to increased market volatility and potential risk aversion.

    BTCUSD Chart
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    From the recent chart analysis, Bitcoin shows that it struggled to maintain levels above $60,000 and faced resistance near $61,018. Following the drop, the price found temporary footing around $52,107, suggesting a possible new lower boundary of support. Currently, Bitcoin is trading slightly above $59,375, trying to recover from recent falls but still below the critical resistance level.

    For Bitcoin's price to exhibit growth and regain confidence among investors, it would need to consistently hold above the $52,107 (200 EMA) support level and ideally break through the resistance at $61,018. This movement would likely require positive sentiment across the market, possibly driven by rising demand for risky assets.

    Looking ahead, the key for Bitcoin will be its ability to stabilize and attract investors back to a bullish stance. If it successfully maintains above the mentioned support and breaks past the resistance, it could signal a turnaround to a bullish market. However, failure to do so might see the price testing even lower support levels, possibly around $50,000.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

