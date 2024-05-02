Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium Sees 500% Spike in Transaction Fees, Bitcoin at End of Correction, Says Top Analyst, Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    New month brings fresh crypto news, check it out in U.Today's daily news digest!
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 16:03
    Shibarium Sees 500% Spike in Transaction Fees, Bitcoin at End of Correction, Says Top Analyst, Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day; don't miss this piece!

    500% spike in Shiba Inu token transaction fees shocks Shibarium

    Yesterday, May 1, transaction fees on Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, saw a significant increase. According to data by Shibariumscan, gas commissions paid in BONE surged from 12 BONE to 61.47 BONE, demonstrating 500% growth. The increase in fees on Shibarium can be explained by a number of factors, with the primary one being heightened network activity. Due to the recent rise in popularity of Shiba Inu tokens amid market instability and heightened investor interest, the demand for transactions on the Shibarium network has surged. The confirmation of this online activity spike is an extraordinary increase in active accounts, which jumped up by 211%, from 1,724 to 3,650 over the same 24-hour period.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Epic Bull Flag, What This Means

    Bitcoin (BTC) at end of correction, top analyst suggests

    Despite April being Bitcoin's worst month since October 2023 due to a substantial price plunge, Michael van de Poppe, renowned market analyst, believes that the flagship crypto is at the end of its correction. In his recent X post, van de Poppe wrote that BTC has plummeted by 20% from its recent highs, and there may be more downsides for the coin in the future. Even though a potential recovery is anticipated for Bitcoin from this point, the analyst stated that in the event of a further drop, one should closely watch the green zones between $56,000 and $58,000. Concluding his post, van de Poppe projected that altcoins will likely rebound before Bitcoin. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $59,156, up 3.27% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Robinhood makes important announcement for Uniswap users

    Robinhood, a popular online brokerage, has recently taken to X platform to announce that the Robinhood Connect feature has become available on Uniswap wallet. Thanks to the integration, users of the Uniswap mobile app are now able to purchase crypto assets with a debit card, via bank transfer or directly from their Robinhood balance. This option is available only to users from the United States. To celebrate this integration, Robinhood introduced a limited-time offer; the first time Robinhood Connect customers who buy at least $10 of crypto using Robinhood Connect in the Uniswap mobile app can get $10 in USDC as a reward. This development marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and convenience for crypto investors.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #BONE #Bitcoin #Robinhood #Uniswap
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Burn Mystery Unraveled by Team Insider: Details
    2024/05/02 15:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Burn Mystery Unraveled by Team Insider: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Silences Critics With Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    2024/05/02 15:58
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Silences Critics With Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens After 8.8 Years, Here's How Much ETH They Hold
    2024/05/02 15:58
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens After 8.8 Years, Here's How Much ETH They Hold
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AppLayer Unveils Fastest EVM Network and $1.5M Network Incentive Program
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Sees 500% Spike in Transaction Fees, Bitcoin at End of Correction, Says Top Analyst, Robinhood Makes Important Announcement for Uniswap Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Burn Mystery Unraveled by Team Insider: Details
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Silences Critics With Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD