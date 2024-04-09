Advertisement
    Algotech Utilizes AI Technologies, Shiba Inu Withholds Correction, Aims For Reversal

    Guest Author
    Algotech utilizes AI to improve trading experience
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 11:22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the best ways to determine the direction of any cryptocurrency is to evaluate the price action of the biggest investors. Just recently, a Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale made waves by redistributing their funds. Meanwhile, Algotech (ALGT) presale is in active state.  

    The unknown whale had around $250,000 worth of SHIB tokens sold over 9bn SHIB on major exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance, among others, during the recent slump in value. Though some may consider this as a bearish sign for Shiba Inu, opting for Algotech's ALGT token presale by the investor can imply a change in focus towards an optimistic DeFi project.

    SHIB struggles, dip signals concern

    In recent months, Shiba Inu has faced some competition. SHIB had an encouraging rally recently but is currently battling for the momentum. The current direction is a reflection of a larger market trend that has caused the deep-pocketed SHIB investor to diversify their holdings.

    The Shiba Inu community, however, is still strong due to its dedicated followers and the prospect of a future increase in the coin's price. On-chain data has disclosed that some investors are accumulating more SHIB tokens during the dip as they feel that it might be a good entry point for them. 

    Algotech automating trading strategies  

    Amidst this tumultuous period, Algotech has emerged with innovation that has won over investors with its grand plan of merging algorithmic trading strategies and cutting-edge AI technology.  

    Algotech wants to redefine trading through the use of machine learning algorithms and data insights. Its platform automates trading strategies and eradicates human sentiments from the equation. Furthermore, Algotech offers a wide range of algorithmic strategies that are designed to suit different market situations to cater for all levels of traders, including beginners or veterans.

    Additionally, the platform boasts a reliable technical infrastructure that ensures fast execution with low latency, enabling traders to grab short-lived opportunities within the rapidly changing crypto markets.  

