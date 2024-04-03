Algotech (ALGT) Tokensale Might be Spotlighted by Altcoiners in April, 2024 as Polygon (MATIC) and Arbitrum (ARB) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the past month, Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) have shared announcements about strategic upgrades and partnerships.

Algotech (ALGT), a novel pre-sale in DeFi, is kicking off.

Algotech (ALGT) introduces new opportunities for investors

The volatile nature of crypto markets necessitates a meticulous approach to mitigating risks to ensure sustainability. Algotech (ALGT) is the new presale coin that carefully evaluates various risk factors, including market volatility, liquidity challenges, and specific asset risks. By closely scrutinizing these elements, Algotech (ALGT) can flexibly adjust its trading strategies and risk management practices.

Furthermore, Algotech (ALGT) integrates high-frequency trading (HFT) techniques to achieve swift trade executions. The decentralized blockchain platform leverages low-latency connectivity and co-location services with cryptocurrency exchanges, reducing trade execution delays while also allowing traders to seize time-sensitive market opportunities.

As the best presale token, Algotech (ALGT) utilizes order book data to delve into the supply and demand dynamics across different cryptocurrencies. This detailed analysis includes assessing the depth and liquidity of the order book, allowing Algotech (ALGT) to grasp market sentiment and anticipate potential price movements accurately.

Arbitrum’s (ARB) grants program set to transition to phase 3

In a recent update, Arbitrum Foundation revealed the progression of its Grants Program to Phase 3. According to insights from Arbitrum’s (ARB) official X account, this upcoming phase is poised to introduce significant shifts. A key highlight is the imminent closure of Phase 2's application form, scheduled for April 3, 2024.

As per Arbitrum’s (ARB) announcement, Phase 3 is slated to kick off on April 15, 2024, and will be in full swing until June 31, 2024. This rollout includes the implementation of "grant tracks," categorizing projects by their stage, growth prospects, and type. Each grant track will come with specific goals and funding allocations, ensuring equity and transparency within the program.

Although Arbitrum (ARB) is making strides to enhance its ecosystem, Arbitrum price tells a different tale. On-chain data suggests that Arbitrum price declined by 18.1% in the past month, reaching as low as $1.49. Experts indicate that Arbitrum’s (ARB) downturn is linked to increased price correction.

However, analysts indicate that the Arbitrum price can rebound to $1.7 by the end of April. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is below Arbitrum’s (ARB) current price, indicating robust support and bullish momentum in the market. Furthermore, more traders will utilize Arbitrum’s network, driving demand for ARB tokens.

Laser Digital launches Polygon liquid staking fund: What’s next For MATIC?

On March 27, Laser Digital and TruFin announced their strategic partnership, unveiling an institutionally oriented Polygon liquid staking fund. Undoubtedly, this fund is a notable advancement in DeFi investment solutions for institutional clients. As per Polygon MATIC news, the fund leverages Polygon's AggLayer to optimize liquidity and transaction efficiency while offering exposure to MATIC and attractive staking rewards.

According to Polygon MATIC news, the fund is designed for sovereign wealth funds and private asset managers. It also highlights the simplicity of Polygon liquid staking by enabling the unrestricted sale of tokens, making it more appealing to institutional investors.

Moreover, the fund leverages advanced TruFin technology, illustrating how Polygon liquid staking can modernize traditional finance by providing secure and efficient digital asset investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Polygon MATIC news reveals that Polygon MATIC price plunged by 4.46% in the final week of March 2024, with its lowest price being $0.94. Experts say that increased market volatility and reduced transaction activity adversely affected Polygon MATIC price.

On the other hand, market forecasts suggest that Polygon (MATIC) can soar to $1.45 by the end of April 2024. Notably, Polygon’s daily active addresses are bouncing back from recent lows, signaling a potential surge in buying pressure that could lead to an uptick in MATIC's value.

