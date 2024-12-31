Advertisement
    Meme Coins AI16Z, PEPE Top Performers in 24 Hours

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    These meme coins excited their communities with proper New Year rallies despite market apathy
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 16:23
    Meme Coins AI16Z, PEPE Top Performers in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    While the benchmark of the cryptocurrency market is in red, some meme cryptocurrencies are posting notable gains. ai16z (AI16Z), a sensation of Q4, 2024, hit a $2 billion capitalization milestone and exploded into the top 70 biggest altcoins.

    AI16Z, PEPE meme coins best performers in top 100

    ai16z (AI16Z) is the best daily performer in the top 100 today. After a mind-blowing 43% rally, its cap exceeds $2 billion in equivalent.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    In the last 24 hours, the project, initially introduced on Solana's meme coin launcher Pump.fun, also registered a spike in trading volume. In the last seven days, the token added over 150% amid dominating market apathy and meme coin segment plunge.

    As of press time, ai16z (AI16Z) is changing hands at $1.85 on Gate.io and KuCoin, the first two major CEXes to list the new meme coin major.

    Pepe (PEPE) is another top-league meme coin posting double-digit gains on Dec. 31, 2024. The crypto is up by 18%. Pepe (PEPE) returns to the top 25 largest cryptocurrencies. PEPE reached $0.00002077 in USDT pairs on the top spot exchanges.

    Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba (SHIB) all are up by 4-5% in 24 hours. 

    Will IP issues stop AI16Z mania?

    While ai16z (AI16Z) is in no way associated with Andreessen Horowitz, the token reaching an enormous capitalization triggered the discussion about the potential abuse of intellectual property.

    Veteran investor Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital VC firm, raised his concerns as the team of the parody coin announced its new roadmap with L1 launch ambitions.

    Representatives of ai16z DAO answered that they remain in touch with the c-level officers of the U.S. investing mogul and are not worried about potential trademark issues.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #AI Agents #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

