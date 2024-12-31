Meme Coins AI16Z, PEPE Top Performers in 24 Hours

Advertisement

While the benchmark of the cryptocurrency market is in red, some meme cryptocurrencies are posting notable gains. ai16z (AI16Z), a sensation of Q4, 2024, hit a $2 billion capitalization milestone and exploded into the top 70 biggest altcoins.

AI16Z, PEPE meme coins best performers in top 100

ai16z (AI16Z) is the best daily performer in the top 100 today. After a mind-blowing 43% rally, its cap exceeds $2 billion in equivalent.

In the last 24 hours, the project, initially introduced on Solana's meme coin launcher Pump.fun, also registered a spike in trading volume. In the last seven days, the token added over 150% amid dominating market apathy and meme coin segment plunge.

As of press time, ai16z (AI16Z) is changing hands at $1.85 on Gate.io and KuCoin, the first two major CEXes to list the new meme coin major.

Pepe (PEPE) is another top-league meme coin posting double-digit gains on Dec. 31, 2024. The crypto is up by 18%. Pepe (PEPE) returns to the top 25 largest cryptocurrencies. PEPE reached $0.00002077 in USDT pairs on the top spot exchanges.

Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba (SHIB) all are up by 4-5% in 24 hours.

Will IP issues stop AI16Z mania?

While ai16z (AI16Z) is in no way associated with Andreessen Horowitz, the token reaching an enormous capitalization triggered the discussion about the potential abuse of intellectual property.

Veteran investor Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital VC firm, raised his concerns as the team of the parody coin announced its new roadmap with L1 launch ambitions.

So I'll ask the obvious question, now that it's a $1B+ token: does @ai16zdao not violate a16z's trademark? It felt originally like a parody but now seems like it's become a more legitimate project with a more aggressive roadmap.



Any IP lawyers in the house? — Haseeb ＞|＜ (@hosseeb) December 31, 2024

Representatives of ai16z DAO answered that they remain in touch with the c-level officers of the U.S. investing mogul and are not worried about potential trademark issues.