AI Crypto Project io.net Launches BC8.AI Platform

A novel release is designed to showcase the extensive capabilities of io.net's cutting-edge AI compute platform for retail and entrepreneurial use cases.

AI image generator BC8.AI introduced by io.net: Details

io.net, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence, officially announced the mainnet launch of the BC8.AI platform. Being live for a few weeks, the platform has conducted over 10,000 inferences and facilitated more than 50,000 on-chain transactions, the team's statement says.

Why do AI engineers love @ionet_official?



Several reasons…



✅ Unmatched Computing Power: As the world's largest decentralized GPU network, https://t.co/WLXlHkv6f1 offers engineers immediate access to an extensive array of GPUs (including A100s and H100s with NV Link)



✅ Easy… pic.twitter.com/xaRBU23mLF — io.net (@ionet_official) December 12, 2023

Relying on the distributed computational power of decentralized GPUs ecosystem, BC8.AI's delivers a wide scope of operations, from data aggregation to model deployment and inference. BC8.AI empowers users to generate photorealistic images effortlessly.

Not unlike on the largest AI-powered image generators, users can create images based on prompts, upload their own, and specify negative prompts to avoid, all with the option to watch a comprehensive demo.

BC8.AI offers free image generation to its growing user base. Plans are underway to expand the platform into different fine-tuned models, game assets and 3-D models, hosting thousands of models on BC8.AI.

In November 2023, io.net partnered with the largest AI cryptocurrency protocol Render Network (RNDR) to advance GPUs usage in ML.

Proof-of-compute function leverages Solana (SOL) to make AI usage transparent

This expansion aims to provide model owners with opportunities to earn through the platform. Engineers will be able to showcase their AI models in io.net's upcoming model marketplace.

When these models are utilized by another application, the original developers of that model will earn royalty fees.

BC8.AI's support for serverless inference on io.net enables ML engineers to deploy clusters seamlessly. The "proof-of-compute" instruments within BC8.AI provide detailed information about each inference, including the specific model used, the royalty fee allocated to the model owner, network fees and the app inference price, all conducted on-chain via Solana (SOL), a high-performance blockchain network.