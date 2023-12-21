Advertisement
AD

AI Crypto Project io.net Launches BC8.AI Platform

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
io.net, well-known decentralized cloud for GPU computing power, shares details of its latest generative AI release
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 16:40
AI Crypto Project io.net Launches BC8.AI Platform
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A novel release is designed to showcase the extensive capabilities of io.net's cutting-edge AI compute platform for retail and entrepreneurial use cases.

Advertisement

AI image generator BC8.AI introduced by io.net: Details

io.net, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence, officially announced the mainnet launch of the BC8.AI platform. Being live for a few weeks, the platform has conducted over 10,000 inferences and facilitated more than 50,000 on-chain transactions, the team's statement says.

Relying on the distributed computational power of decentralized GPUs ecosystem, BC8.AI's delivers a wide scope of operations, from data aggregation to model deployment and inference. BC8.AI empowers users to generate photorealistic images effortlessly.

Advertisement

Not unlike on the largest AI-powered image generators, users can create images based on prompts, upload their own, and specify negative prompts to avoid, all with the option to watch a comprehensive demo.

BC8.AI offers free image generation to its growing user base. Plans are underway to expand the platform into different fine-tuned models, game assets and 3-D models, hosting thousands of models on BC8.AI.

Related
AI Crypto Render Network (RNDR) Partners With io.net for Joint Incentive Program

In November 2023, io.net partnered with the largest AI cryptocurrency protocol Render Network (RNDR) to advance GPUs usage in ML.

Proof-of-compute function leverages Solana (SOL) to make AI usage transparent

This expansion aims to provide model owners with opportunities to earn through the platform. Engineers will be able to showcase their AI models in io.net's upcoming model marketplace.

When these models are utilized by another application, the original developers of that model will earn royalty fees.

BC8.AI's support for serverless inference on io.net enables ML engineers to deploy clusters seamlessly. The "proof-of-compute" instruments within BC8.AI provide detailed information about each inference, including the specific model used, the royalty fee allocated to the model owner, network fees and the app inference price, all conducted on-chain via Solana (SOL), a high-performance blockchain network.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
2023/12/21 16:47
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/21 16:47
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
2023/12/21 16:47
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Show all
Advertisement
AD