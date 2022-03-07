Adshares (ADS) Announces Roadmap for 2022: Integrations, Metaverse, Listings

Adshares (ADS) is one of the most popular and technically advanced blockchain-based ad launchpads. Here is what it plans for 2022

In 2022, the decentralized advertising-focused start-up, Adshares (ADS), is going to expand its presence in all segments of the Web3 ecosystem globally.

Adshares is ready to explode onto Metaverses segment

According to the official statement shared by the team of Adshares , its 2022 roadmap includes numerous engineering and marketing workloads.

To start with, all of Adshares services will be available via a simple login procedure through Metamask wallet: Ethereum’s public address becomes username in Adshares ecosystem.

Besides that, the company is going to cement itself as the first blockchain-based advertiser for Metaverses. It starts offering video and 3D advertising formats for all of its clients.

Also, the platform expands its collaboration with Metaverses like Decentraland and Cryptovoxels.

Marketing integrations and partnerships will make the Adshares brand more visible and recognized by global cryptocurrency and adtech communities. To raise awareness among retail users, Adshares is going to launch its large-scale Ambassador program. Adshares ambassadors will spread the word about its instruments on social networks and blogs.

That said, Q1, 2022, will be the first quarter in which Adshares will promote itself not as a crypto product but as a decentralized adtech startup.

The company accelerates its presence on mainstream social media channels like Instagram, LinkedIn and so on.

Community progress and hiring campaign

To accomplish the aforementioned impressive milestones, Adshares increases its team, in particular - the departments of marketing, communications and sales.

Also, the interface for all of the company’s services will get a face-lift: Adshares will have its main panel and user accounts refreshed and made more user-friendly.

The company unifies all of its settings into a single dashboard, the Ad Server Control Panel, which is set to make Adshares more accessible and user-friendly. Even crypto and adtech newbies can easily experiment with various budgets and strategies.

Last but not least, for Summer 2022, Adshares prepared a “secret milestone” that is yet to be disclosed.

Changing narrative in Web3 adtech: What is Adshares?

Adshares is a decentralized advertising platform launched by seasoned crypto enthusiasts in 2017. Through an on-chain protocol, Adshares establishes a connection between publishers and advertisers in the adtech world.

Due to its advanced decentralized structure, Adshares handles millions of microtransactions, which is of a crucial importance for the digital advertising business. Also, it allows the securing of advertising contracts by blockchain tools.

By Q1, 2022, the Adshares platform established itself as one of the largest players in the new-gen adtech segment: it shares over 200 million impressions monthly.

ADS is a core native cryptocurrency of the Adshares ecosystem: it serves as a payment and rewards method. ADS is integrated into global DeFi mechanisms: on Feb. 15, 2022, its team injected $1,400,000 into Uniswap’s liquidity pool.

As such, the liquidity providing (LP) operations have become more and more attractive for DeFi enthusiasts with various levels of experience and capital.

Currently, the Adshares platform is bridged to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, i.e., the three most popular EVM-compatible blockchains.