ADA’s Price Doubled within 3 Month After This Index Reached This Level: Santiment

Sat, 10/22/2022 - 11:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano’s ADA shows a sign of being undervalued, according to data from Santiment
ADA’s Price Doubled within 3 Month After This Index Reached This Level: Santiment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Santiment analytics team has tweeted that at the moment ADA has hit the lowest relative position in relation to the realized value of the token since early 2019. This means, the price may double now, since ADA seems to be undervalued.

MVRV Z-Score reaches a significant level

The tweet stresses that this is “a sign of undervaluation based on average trader loss”. Now, ADA’s MVRV Z-Score has reached -1.35 for the first time in 45 months, that is, since January 2019.

Last time this level was reached, the price of the coins surged 2x during the three months that followed.

Related
Bitcoin Is Too Important, Robert Kiyosaki Says, Don’t Waist Your Time on Skeptics

Community remains bullish on ADA

Two days ago, Santiment tweeted that the crypto community remains bullish on several coins, including ADA, XRP, Bitcoin and BNB.

To measure this social sentiment, Santiment team analyzed manifold posts on Twitter and other social media platforms. Therefore, these metrics for ADA and XRP remain bullish despite the recent bearish reversals in the prices of these coins.

At the time of this writing, Cardano’s ADA is changing hands at $0.3493, showing a rise by 4.22 percent in the past 24 hours.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Is Too Important, Robert Kiyosaki Says, Don’t Waist Your Time on Skeptics
10/22/2022 - 10:05
Bitcoin Is Too Important, Robert Kiyosaki Says, Don’t Waist Your Time on Skeptics
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here’s How SHIB Payments Can Be Adopted by These Two Global Giants: Details
10/22/2022 - 08:54
Here’s How SHIB Payments Can Be Adopted by These Two Global Giants: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image U.S. Dollar (DXY) Crashing Crypto Market Once Again: Crypto Market Review, October 21
10/21/2022 - 23:50
U.S. Dollar (DXY) Crashing Crypto Market Once Again: Crypto Market Review, October 21
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan