    Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin ETF and institutional, Adam Back reveals what to expect soon
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 12:17
    Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency ecosystem, particularly Bitcoin ETF buyers, will likely experience a major boost toward the end of this year. This prediction rests on anticipation of a $5 trillion model portfolio that might be allocated to spot Bitcoin ETFs later this year.

    BlackRock's bullish stance on Bitcoin

    According to Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, in a post on X, the market should anticipate institutional investors with huge buying power to dominate the market. With $5 trillion worth of funds, Bitcoin ETF whales are likely to invest a majority of the capital into Bitcoin acquisition and consolidating their positions.

    Notably, analysts say that BlackRock, with its over $10 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM), will probably take the lead among asset managers in spot Bitcoin ETFs. Although other areas exist that could be of interest to these investors, such as healthcare, tech and artificial intelligence, the prediction favors digital assets more.

    BlackRock, for instance, sees enormous potential in Bitcoin and has consistently bet on the digital asset to go bullish. Recently, Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, lauded Bitcoin as a “portfolio diversified” and compared it to gold. This came after the asset manager recorded $525 million of Bitcoin ETF inflows.

    Market volatility and investment strategy

    Given this awareness update, market watchers predict stakeholders might soon begin consolidating their positions ahead of time to profit from the expected price rally. Although Bitcoin's price almost breached the $70,000 level on Monday, July 29, 2024, the market volatility has seen its price drop 4.13% within the last 24 hours to $66,547.13, according to available data.

    Analysts maintain that Bitcoin’s bullish run is due, and the price fluctuations are normal. They opine that investors could take advantage of the price drop to acquire more assets ahead of the anticipated price rally. A notable institutional investor, such as MicroStrategy, with a Bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor as chairman, remains focused on massive accumulation regardless of fluctuations.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

