ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 5

Buyers do not seem to need time for rest as the prices of the coins keep growing.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) could not keep rising on the weekend, falling by 0.40%.
Despite yesterday's bullish candle, buyers could not keep up the price rise as the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a high possibility to see a correction to the zone of $340 next week.
Binance Coin is trading at $351.4 at press time.
ADA/USD
Unlike BNB, the price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 2% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to BNB as the rate has also made a false breakout. Thus, the volume has declined, which confirms the bulls' weakness. If nothing crucial happens until the end of the day, a test of the $0.4150 zone can occur shortly.
ADA is trading at $0.4259 at press time.