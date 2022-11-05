Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 5

Sat, 11/05/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect correction of Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) soon?
Buyers do not seem to need time for rest as the prices of the coins keep growing.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not keep rising on the weekend, falling by 0.40%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite yesterday's bullish candle, buyers could not keep up the price rise as the price has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a high possibility to see a correction to the zone of $340 next week.

Binance Coin is trading at $351.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Unlike BNB, the price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 2% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to BNB as the rate has also made a false breakout. Thus, the volume has declined, which confirms the bulls' weakness. If nothing crucial happens until the end of the day, a test of the $0.4150 zone can occur shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.4259 at press time.

article image
