ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 3

Thu, 11/03/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can withstand bears' pressure?
Bulls seem unable to keep the rise going after the recent price blast, as most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, going up by 1.59% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again made a false breakout of the resistance level at $336.3. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate keeps trading sideways.

However, if the rise to the mentioned mark does not happen until the end of the day, bears can seize the initiative and drop the price to the $310 zone.

Binance Coin is trading at $325.6 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not follow the rise of Binance Coin (BNB), going down by 0.34%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the rise, Cardano (ADA) keeps trading in the bullish zone as the rate is above the $0.3777 mark. However. if the decline continues and the bar closes near $0.38, the breakout may lead to a decline to the $0.37 zone shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3907 at press time.

