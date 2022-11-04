Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 4

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins follow rise of top cryptocurrencies?
Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the rise of the other coins, falling by almost 3% over the last day.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

DOGE is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.1515. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin might have started to accumulate power for a further move. If the drop to the $0.1 mark does not happen, there is a chance that a rise to the next level at $0.1796 will happen within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1268 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed the fall of DOGE, rising by more than 5% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has once again bounced off the support level at $0.00001157, having confirmed buyers' power. If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the recently created resistance level at $0.00001519. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-November.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001266 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

