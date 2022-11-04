DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 4

Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not follow the rise of the other coins, falling by almost 3% over the last day.
DOGE is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.1515. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin might have started to accumulate power for a further move. If the drop to the $0.1 mark does not happen, there is a chance that a rise to the next level at $0.1796 will happen within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1268 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has not followed the fall of DOGE, rising by more than 5% since yesterday.
SHIB has once again bounced off the support level at $0.00001157, having confirmed buyers' power. If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the recently created resistance level at $0.00001519. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-November.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001266 at press time.