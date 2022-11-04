DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the rise of the other coins, falling by almost 3% over the last day.

DOGE is trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.1515. The volume has declined, which means that the meme coin might have started to accumulate power for a further move. If the drop to the $0.1 mark does not happen, there is a chance that a rise to the next level at $0.1796 will happen within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1268 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed the fall of DOGE, rising by more than 5% since yesterday.

SHIB has once again bounced off the support level at $0.00001157, having confirmed buyers' power. If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the recently created resistance level at $0.00001519. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-November.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001266 at press time.