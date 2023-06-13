DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 13

Original U.Today article

When can traders expect bounce back of DOGE and SHIB?

Most of the coins are in the green zone, which means that the bounce back may continue.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.77% over the previous 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.06 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure.

If it happens above yesterday's peak at $0.06170 and near the resistance at $0.06253, there is a chance to see further growth to $0.063.

DOGE is trading at $0.06181 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, going up by 2.81%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the rate is trying to get to the $0.000007 zone after a false breakout of the $0.00000550 mark. If today's candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move is likely to continue.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000679 at press time.