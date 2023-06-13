DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 13

Most of the coins are in the green zone, which means that the bounce back may continue.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.77% over the previous 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.06 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure.
If it happens above yesterday's peak at $0.06170 and near the resistance at $0.06253, there is a chance to see further growth to $0.063.
DOGE is trading at $0.06181 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, going up by 2.81%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the rate is trying to get to the $0.000007 zone after a false breakout of the $0.00000550 mark. If today's candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move is likely to continue.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000679 at press time.