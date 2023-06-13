Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 13

Tue, 06/13/2023 - 15:02
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of DOGE and SHIB?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins are in the green zone, which means that the bounce back may continue.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.77% over the previous 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the $0.06 zone, which means that buyers are not ready to give up so easily. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9

If it happens above yesterday's peak at $0.06170 and near the resistance at $0.06253, there is a chance to see further growth to $0.063.

DOGE is trading at $0.06181 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained even more than DOGE, going up by 2.81%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the rate is trying to get to the $0.000007 zone after a false breakout of the $0.00000550 mark. If today's candle closes with no long wicks, the upward move is likely to continue.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000679 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Price Trap Alert: Analyst Issues Warning
06/13/2023 - 14:27
XRP Price Trap Alert: Analyst Issues Warning
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 3.8 Trillion SHIB Moved to Blank Wallet – New Whale Emerges
06/13/2023 - 14:12
3.8 Trillion SHIB Moved to Blank Wallet – New Whale Emerges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Hedera (HBAR) up 5% After Unveiling Smart Contract Update: Details
06/13/2023 - 14:00
Hedera (HBAR) up 5% After Unveiling Smart Contract Update: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin