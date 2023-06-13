Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 13

Original U.Today article

When is drop of Bitcoin (BTC) going to finish?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative as some coins have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.81% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the local resistance level at $26,269. If the drop continues, the decline can lead to the test of the support at $25,826. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, bears are also about to seize the initiative as the daily candle is about to close below the $26,000 zone. In this regard, that might be a prerequisite for an ongoing correction to the closest support level at $25,389.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a lot of time remains before the bar closure.

However, if the breakout of $25,389 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $24,500-$25,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $25,813 at press time.