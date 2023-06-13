Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 13

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative as some coins have returned to the red zone.
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.81% since yesterday.
Despite today's rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the local resistance level at $26,269. If the drop continues, the decline can lead to the test of the support at $25,826. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.
On the bigger time frame, bears are also about to seize the initiative as the daily candle is about to close below the $26,000 zone. In this regard, that might be a prerequisite for an ongoing correction to the closest support level at $25,389.
From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a lot of time remains before the bar closure.
However, if the breakout of $25,389 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $24,500-$25,000 area.
Bitcoin is trading at $25,813 at press time.