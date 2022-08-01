AAX Crypto Exchange Obtains Sponsor Status at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit

By obtaining the status, AAX is going to reaffirm its commitment to growing its presence in Turkey as one of the crucial regions for blockchain progress around the globe.

AAX participates in Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit 2022 as Featured Sponsor

According to the official statement shared by AAX, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, it is going to support the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit as a Featured Sponsor.

Anadolu Aydinli, @BenCaselin & Timothy Wong from #AAX are honoured to be invited to speak at #Eurasia’s largest blockchain event - the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit - on July 27 - 28. 👇 pic.twitter.com/pyYOisIP0q — AAX (@AAXExchange) July 25, 2022

AAX's sponsorship program is marked by a prominent presence at Istanbul Airport: promo materials will draw the attention of all visitors of the country in the next few days.

Istanbul and Turkey are among the most influential cryptocurrency and blockchain hubs globally: over 16% of the country's population hold Bitcoin (BTC) or at least one altcoin, a recent survey says.

Ads

Ben Caselin, VP of global marketing and Head of Research and Strategy at AAX, highlighted the crucial importance of this region for the marketing and adoption strategies of his firm:

Our presence at the Istanbul summit also marks our expansion into Turkiye as one of our target markets. In Turkiye there is an understanding of Bitcoin and digital assets beyond trading and investing alone. Digital assets including stablecoins are a necessity here and AAX is ready to serve this market beyond the confines of its urban centers to bring the benefits of digital assets to everyone.

Alex Bornyakov, deputy minister of digital transformation in Ukraine, the entrepreneur Carl Runefelt and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will be among the speakers at the summit.

Anadolu Aydinli appointed as AAX's country director for Turkey

To boost its adoption in Turkey, the AAX team decided to appoint Anadolu Aydinli as its country director in Turkey. Mr. Aydinli, a Turkish-American lawyer, will helm the AAX's regional strategy focused on introducing cryptocurrencies to a new generation of investors.

Mr. Aydinli is excited by the opportunities his new role opens for the AAX ecosystem and Web3 in Eurasia as a whole:

Everyone has the goal of being as established as they can be in a crucial market like Turkey, but we are taking a step further by expressly focusing on local partnerships, sustainability, and philanthropy. We have one of the most crypto-native teams in Turkey right now, with deep exchange and product knowledge to help hyper-accelerate our growth in this market we call home. We are ready to not only continue the journey of digital asset adoption in Turkey but help our users reach their maximum potential via our product.

Also, on July 26, 2022, AAX's Ben Caselin hosted a successful meetup event in Istanbul for local cryptocurrencies and the blockchain community.